2020 Class B Boys State Tournament Bracket and Statistical Leaders.

This season we will do one of these for each class, keeping you more statistically informed about the upcoming 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Below is the Class A bracket and any previous meetings between the respective teams this season.
Class B Bracket:
#1 (23-0) Omaha Skutt vs. Norris (18-5) #8 (Skutt won @ Norris 41-31 on Feb 13th)
#4 (23-2) Wahoo vs Elkhorn Mt. Michael (21-6) #5 (EMM beat Wahoo 69-58 in the sub-district final @ Wahoo on Feb 25th)
#2 (24-3) Scottsbluff vs Alliance (20-6) #7 (Scottsbluff has beaten Alliance three times. 66-50 on Dec 7th, 56-47 on Feb 7th and 58-49 on Feb 25th in sub-district final)
#3 (21-3) Hastings vs Omaha Roncalli (21-4) #6 (Did not meet this season)
Class B Scoring Leaders:
1 Jasiya DeOllos-Scottsbluff-20.3 ppg (547) 6-0, Sr
2 Dawson Mohr-Scottsbluff -16.2 ppg (437) 6-1, Jr
3 Trey Sheef-Wahoo-18.0 ppg (450) 6-0, Sr
4 Joel Baker-Alliance-17.0 ppg (442) 6-0, Sr
5 Tyson Gordon-Omaha Skutt-16.4 ppg (378) 6-3, Sr.
6 Connor Creech-16.4 ppg (394), 6-0, Sr
7 Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael-15.9 ppg (398) 6-5, Jr
8 Jackson Dozier-Omaha Roncalli-15.8 ppg (378), 5-10, Sr
9 Taiden Red-Omaha Roncalli-14.9 ppg (343), 5-9, Sr.
10 Charles Fletcher-Omaha Skutt-14.4 ppg (331) 6-1, Jr
Class B Rebounding Leaders:
1 Chancellor Parker-Scottsbluff-8.7 rpg, (234 rebounds), 6-8 Sr.
2 Jacob Schroeder-Hastings-7.5 rpg, (181), 6-5 Sr.
3 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli-York-6.8 rpg, (169), 6-2 Soph.
4 Caeson Clarke-Alliance-6.7 rpg, (173), 6-5 Jr.
5 Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael-6.5 rpg, (164), 6-5 Jr.
6 Treynell Daveaux-Norris-6.3 rpg, (146), 6-4 Jr.
7 Sabastian-Harsh-Scottsbluff-5.8 rpg, (127), 6-4 Sr.
8 Connor Creech-Hastings-5.7 rpg, (137), 6-4 Sr.
9 Tyson Gordon-Omaha Skutt-5.5 rpg, (127), 6-3 Sr.
10 Bradyn Palmer-Alliance-5.2 rpg, (135), 6-5 Sr.
Class B Assist Leaders:
1 Jackson Dozier-Omaha Roncalli-168 assists, (5-10, Sr)
2 Jasiya DeOllos-Scottsbluff-191, (6-0, Sr)
3 Connor Creech-Hastings-118, (6-4 Sr.)
4 Joel Baker-Alliance-110, (6-0, Sr)
5 Tyson Gordon-Omaha Skutt-91, 6-3, Sr.
6 Thomas Waido-Wahoo-74, (6-4 Sr.)
7 Triston Keeney-Wahoo-71, (6-0, Jr.)
8 Trevor DuBray-Alliance-63, (6-1, Sr.)
9 Arian Lopez-Elkhorn Mt. Michael-63, (5-7,Jr.)
10 Michael Boeve-Hastings-59, (6-0 Sr.)
Class B Steals Leaders:
1 Thomas Waido-Wahoo-100 steals, (6-4 Sr.)
2 Triston Keeney-Wahoo-68, (6-0, Jr.)
3 Trey Sheef-Wahoo-66, (6-0, Sr.)
4 Dawson Mohr-Scottsbluff-63, (5-11, Jr.)
5 Joel Baker-Alliance-58, (6-0, Sr)
6 Gerardo Chavez-Wahoo-55, (6-0, Sr)
7 Jackson Dozier-Omaha Roncalli-51, (5-10, Sr)
8 Jasiya DeOllos-Scottsbluff-51, (6-0, Sr)
9 Jacob Orr-Omaha Roncalli-York-46 (6-2 Soph.)
10 Connor Creech-Hastings-36, (6-4 Sr.)
Class B Blocks Leaders:
1 Bradyn Palmer-Alliance-40 blocks, (6-5 Sr.)
2 Luke Skar-Omaha Skutt-35, (6-0 Jr.)
3 Haggan Hilgendorf-Hastings-26, (6-9, Sr.)
4 Chancelor Parker-Scottsbluff-22, (6-6 Sr.)
5 Braden Harris-Wahoo-22, (6-2 Sr.)
6 Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael-21, (6-5 Jr.)
7 Treynell Daveaux-Norris-17, (6-4 Jr.)
8 Dawson Mohr-Scottsbluff -13, 6-1, (Jr.)
9 Sam Clarkson-Scottsbluff-12, (6-6 Sr.)
10 C.J. Hood-Norris-11, (6-1,Jr.)
10 Trey Sheef-Wahoo-11, (6-0, Sr.)
