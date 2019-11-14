Class A Semifinal Capsules

Bellevue West (11-0) at Millard West (11-0) 4:30 pm Buell Stadium
*Bellevue West
Rushing;
Jay Ducker - 1,709 yards on 166 carries (10.3/carry) 33 TDs
Nate Glantz 442-61 (7.2/carry) 4 TDs
Passing;
Nate Glantz - 160 of 229 (70%) for 2,634 yards, 33 TDs, 1 INT
Receiving:
Zavier Betts - 44 receptions for 1,044 yards (20.5 per catch) 16 TDs
Keagen Johnson - 40 for 533 (13.3/catch) 7 TDs
Nate Sullivan - 21 for 311 (14.8/catch) 1 TD
Jay Ducker - 22 for 305 yards 1(3.6/catch) 6 TDs
Kicking:
Cruz Jurado - 65 of 68 PATs - 1 of 2 Field Goals (Longest-35 yds)
Tackles:
Jack McDonnell - 82 tackles (45 solo/37 assists), 16 tackles for loss, 9 sacks
Kier Kier - 73 tackles (27 solo/46 assists) 10 TFL, 3 sacks
Christian Lilienkamp - 62 tackles (23 solo/39 assists), 6 TFL
Devin Mills - 59 tackles (28 solo/31 assists), 3 TFL, 6 interceptions
Team Defense:
110.5 tackles for losses, 28 sacks, 18 INTs, 6 fumbles recovered, 5 blocked punts, 2 blocked field goals.
***Bellevue West Schedule (11-0)***
63 Lincoln High 6
63 Bellevue East 0
51 Papillion LV South 3
36 Elkhorn South 13
42 Lincoln Pius X 0
56 Norfolk 7
63 Omaha South 0
57 Omaha North 6
69 Omaha Central 0
42 *Lincoln East 0
48 *Omaha Burke 0
----------------------------------------
*Millard West
Rushing;
Ethan Valencia - 1,012 yards on 161 carries (6.3/carry) 5 TDs
Tristan Gomes - 965 yards on 199 carries (4.8/carry) 21 TDs
Passing;
Tristan Gomes - 68 of 119 (57%) for 1,595 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs
Receiving:
Dalys Beanum - 27 receptions for 701 yards (26.0/catch) 7 TDs
Kaedyn Odermann - 26 for 686 (26.4/catch) 9 TDs
Kicking:
Jackson Neumann - 37 of 44 PATs - 2 of 2 Field Goals
Tackles: (10 games)
James Conway - 86 tackles (33 solo/53 assists)
Nathan Pesek - 70 tackles (35 solo/35 assists)
Dane Christensen - 64 tackles (36 solo/28 assists)
***Millard West Schedule (11-0)***
30 Millard North 6
24 Omaha Burke 7
30 Omaha North 13
25 Millard South 14
74 Omaha Bryan 6
23 Kearney 13
20 Grand Island 7
43 Lincoln East 14
66 Lincoln North Star 0
34 *Lincoln Pius X 0
35 *Elkhorn South 14
Omaha Westside (9-2) at Millard South (10-1) 8:00 pm Buell Stadium
*Omaha Westside
Rushing;
Cole Peyton - 676 yards on 92 carries (7.3/carry) 13 TDs
Bodie Harrell - 667 yards on 110 carries (6.1/carry) 5 TDs
Passing;
Cole Peyton - 107 of 174 (61.5%) for 1,799 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs
Receiving:
Cody Bretz - 19 receptions for 398 yards (20.9/catch) 4 TDs
Cal Weidemann - 23 for 356 (15.5/catch) 6 TDs
Kicking:
Jack Bush - 51 of 55 PATs - 3 of 7 Field Goals
Tackles: (10 games)
Grant Tagge - 93 tackles (65 solo/28 assists)
Trevor Barajas - 90 tackles (50 solo/40 assists)
Ben Radicia - 68 tackles (41 solo/27 assists)
***Omaha Westside Schedule (9-2)***
35 Bellevue East 0
48 Papillion LV 14
17 Lincoln Southeast 22 (Loss)
41 Gretna 0
49 Creighton Prep 21
77 Omaha Northwest 8
38 Elkhorn South 7
50 Columbus 0
26 Millard South 41 (Loss)
49 *Creighton Prep 13
35 *Lincoln Southeast 0
-------------------------------------------------------
*Millard South;
Rushing;
Isaiah Harris - 1,816 yards on 162 carries (11.9/carry) 27 TDs
TJ Urban - 1,170 yards on 144 carries (8.1/carry) 16 TDs
Passing;
Receiving:
Antrell Taylor - 23 receptions for 358 yards (15.6 per catch) 5 TDs
Tyson Gerdes - 19 for 288 (15.2/catch) 1 TD
Isaiah Harris - 9 for 262 (29.1) 3 TDs
Kicking:
Cole Lammel - 53 of 56 PATs - 3 of 3 Field Goals (Longest-42 yds)
Tackles:
Tate Hinrichs - 97 tackles (52 solo/45 assists), 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Josh McCarroll - 77 tackles (39 solo/38 assists) 2 TFL
Jake Gassaway - 67 tackles (43 solo/24 assists), 6 TFL
Spencer Wagner - 51 tackles (35 solo/16 assists), 1 TFL
Tysen Gerdes - 50 tackles (25 solo/25 assists)
Team Defense:
46.4 tackles for losses, 12 sacks, 11 INTs, 6 fumbles recovered.
***Millard South Schedule (10-1)***
53 Gretna 7
42 Lincoln Pius X 3
44 Millard North
14 Millard West 25 (Loss)
48 Omaha Northwest 19
26 Elkhorn South 21
56 Columbus 7
46 Creighton Prep 23
41 Omaha Westside 26
42 *Papillion LV South 21
34 *Grand Island 24
