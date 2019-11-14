Class A Semifinal Capsules

Bellevue West star running back Jay Ducker.

Bellevue West (11-0) at Millard West (11-0) 4:30 pm Buell Stadium

*Bellevue West

Rushing;

Jay Ducker - 1,709 yards on 166 carries (10.3/carry) 33 TDs

Nate Glantz 442-61 (7.2/carry) 4 TDs

Passing;

Nate Glantz - 160 of 229 (70%) for 2,634 yards, 33 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving:

Zavier Betts - 44 receptions for 1,044 yards (20.5 per catch) 16 TDs

Keagen Johnson - 40 for 533 (13.3/catch) 7 TDs

Nate Sullivan - 21 for 311 (14.8/catch) 1 TD

Jay Ducker - 22 for 305 yards 1(3.6/catch) 6 TDs

Kicking:

Cruz Jurado - 65 of 68 PATs - 1 of 2 Field Goals (Longest-35 yds)

Tackles:

Jack McDonnell - 82 tackles (45 solo/37 assists), 16 tackles for loss, 9 sacks

Kier Kier - 73 tackles (27 solo/46 assists) 10 TFL, 3 sacks

Christian Lilienkamp - 62 tackles (23 solo/39 assists), 6 TFL

Devin Mills - 59 tackles (28 solo/31 assists), 3 TFL, 6 interceptions

Team Defense:

110.5 tackles for losses, 28 sacks, 18 INTs, 6 fumbles recovered, 5 blocked punts, 2 blocked field goals.

***Bellevue West Schedule (11-0)***

63 Lincoln High 6

63 Bellevue East 0

51 Papillion LV South 3

36 Elkhorn South 13

42 Lincoln Pius X 0

56 Norfolk 7

63 Omaha South 0

57 Omaha North 6

69 Omaha Central 0

42 *Lincoln East 0

48 *Omaha Burke 0

----------------------------------------

*Millard West

Rushing;

Ethan Valencia - 1,012 yards on 161 carries (6.3/carry) 5 TDs

Tristan Gomes - 965 yards on 199 carries (4.8/carry) 21 TDs

Passing;

Tristan Gomes - 68 of 119 (57%) for 1,595 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs

Receiving:

Dalys Beanum - 27 receptions for 701 yards (26.0/catch) 7 TDs

Kaedyn Odermann - 26 for 686 (26.4/catch) 9 TDs

Kicking:

Jackson Neumann - 37 of 44 PATs - 2 of 2 Field Goals

Tackles: (10 games)

James Conway - 86 tackles (33 solo/53 assists)

Nathan Pesek - 70 tackles (35 solo/35 assists)

Dane Christensen - 64 tackles (36 solo/28 assists)

***Millard West Schedule (11-0)***

30 Millard North 6

24 Omaha Burke 7

30 Omaha North 13

25 Millard South 14

74 Omaha Bryan 6

23 Kearney 13

20 Grand Island 7

43 Lincoln East 14

66 Lincoln North Star 0

34 *Lincoln Pius X 0

35 *Elkhorn South 14

Omaha Westside (9-2) at Millard South (10-1) 8:00 pm Buell Stadium

*Omaha Westside

Rushing;

Cole Peyton - 676 yards on 92 carries (7.3/carry) 13 TDs

Bodie Harrell - 667 yards on 110 carries (6.1/carry) 5 TDs

Passing;

Cole Peyton - 107 of 174 (61.5%) for 1,799 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs

Receiving:

Cody Bretz - 19 receptions for 398 yards (20.9/catch) 4 TDs

Cal Weidemann - 23 for 356 (15.5/catch) 6 TDs

Kicking:

Jack Bush - 51 of 55 PATs - 3 of 7 Field Goals

Tackles: (10 games)

Grant Tagge - 93 tackles (65 solo/28 assists)

Trevor Barajas - 90 tackles (50 solo/40 assists)

Ben Radicia - 68 tackles (41 solo/27 assists)

***Omaha Westside Schedule (9-2)***

35 Bellevue East 0

48 Papillion LV 14

17 Lincoln Southeast 22 (Loss)

41 Gretna 0

49 Creighton Prep 21

77 Omaha Northwest 8

38 Elkhorn South 7

50 Columbus 0

26 Millard South 41 (Loss)

49 *Creighton Prep 13

35 *Lincoln Southeast 0

-------------------------------------------------------

*Millard South;

Rushing;

Isaiah Harris - 1,816 yards on 162 carries (11.9/carry) 27 TDs

TJ Urban - 1,170 yards on 144 carries (8.1/carry) 16 TDs

Passing;

Receiving:

Antrell Taylor - 23 receptions for 358 yards (15.6 per catch) 5 TDs

Tyson Gerdes - 19 for 288 (15.2/catch) 1 TD

Isaiah Harris - 9 for 262 (29.1) 3 TDs

Kicking:

Cole Lammel - 53 of 56 PATs - 3 of 3 Field Goals (Longest-42 yds)

Tackles:

Tate Hinrichs - 97 tackles (52 solo/45 assists), 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Josh McCarroll - 77 tackles (39 solo/38 assists) 2 TFL

Jake Gassaway - 67 tackles (43 solo/24 assists), 6 TFL

Spencer Wagner - 51 tackles (35 solo/16 assists), 1 TFL

Tysen Gerdes - 50 tackles (25 solo/25 assists)

Team Defense:

46.4 tackles for losses, 12 sacks, 11 INTs, 6 fumbles recovered.

***Millard South Schedule (10-1)***

53 Gretna 7

42 Lincoln Pius X 3

44 Millard North

14 Millard West 25 (Loss)

48 Omaha Northwest 19

26 Elkhorn South 21

56 Columbus 7

46 Creighton Prep 23

41 Omaha Westside 26

42 *Papillion LV South 21

34 *Grand Island 24

