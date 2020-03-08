2020 Class A Boys State Tournament Bracket and Statistical Leaders.

This season we will do one of these for each class, keeping you more statistically informed about the upcoming 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Below is the Class A bracket and any previous meetings between the respective teams this season.
Class A Bracket: (All first round games at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
#1 (21-3) Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn (17-7) #8 (Did not meet this season)
#4 (18-6) Omaha Westside vs Creighton Prep (19-7) #5 (Westside beat Prep 88-61 Jan 10)
#2 (22-3) Millard North vs Papillion LaVista South (17-7) #7 (MN has beaten Papio South three times. 79-63 on Dec 7th, 77-66 on Jan 2nd, 61-56 on Feb 11th)
#3 (21-3) Omaha Central vs Omaha South (19-5) #6 (Did not meet this season)
------------------------------------------
Class A Scoring Leaders:
1 - Latrell Wrightsell-Omaha Central - 23.6 ppg (565 points) 6-3, Sr.
2 - Hunter Sallis-Millard North - 22.5 ppg (585) 6-4, Jr.
3 - Jadin Booth-Omaha Westside - 22.0 ppg (528) 6-2, Sr.
4 - Jadriane Saunders-Omaha South - 19.7 ppg (473) 6-0, Sr.
5 - Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West - 17.7 ppg (354) 6-1, Jr.
6 - Jared Mattley-Papillion LaVista South - 16.5 ppg (396) 6-1, Sr.
7 - Tyrece Griggs-Omaha South - 16.4 ppg (394) 6-1, Sr.
8 - Saint Thomas-Millard North - 15.8 ppg (410) 6-5, Jr.
9 - Luis Fidler-Bellevue West - 15.5 ppg (373) 6-4, Sr.
10-Maxwell Polk-Omaha Central - 15.2 ppg (363) 6-2, Sr.
Class A Rebounding Leaders:
1 - Anthony Rollins II-Creighton Prep-6.7 rpg, (175 rebounds), 6-6 Jr.
2 - Denair Dempsey-Papillion LaVista South-6.7 rpg, (161), 6-6 Jr
3 - Jonathan Shanklin-Bellevue West-6.6 rpg, (152), 6-8 Sr.
4 - Saint Thomas-Millard North-6.5 rpg, (168), 6-5 Jr.
5 - RaShawn McNeal-Lee-Omaha South-6.17 rpg, (148), 6-5 Sr.
6 - Caden Schutte-Elkhorn-6.1 rpg, (147), 6-4 Sr.
7 - Frankie Fidler-Bellevue West-6.0 rpg, (137), 6-6 Sr.
8 - Jay Saunders-Omaha South-5.92 rpg, (142), 6-0 Sr.
9 - Max Murrell-Millard North-5.2 rpg, (135), 6-9 Sr.
10-Daniel Brocaille-Papillion LaVista South-5.2 rpg, (122), 6-4 Soph.
Class A Assist Leaders:
1 - Jadin Johnson-Millard North-127 assists, (6-3, Jr.)
2 - Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West-122, (6-1, Jr.)
3 - Patrick Ngambi-Omaha Westside-115, (6-2,Sr.)
4 - Jared Mattley-Papillion LaVista South-108, (6-1, Sr.)
5 - Saint Thomas-Millard North-104, (6-5, Jr.)
6 - Hunter Sallis-Millard North-103, (6-4, Jr.)
7 - Jay Saunders-Omaha South-85, (6-0, Sr.)
8 - Skyler Wilson-Omaha South-83, (5-11, Sr.)
9 - Jadin Booth-Omaha Westside-74, (6-2, Sr.)
10-Gregory Hepburn-Bellevue West-71, (5-11, Sr.)
Class A Steals Leaders:
1 - Latrell Whitesell-Omaha Central-76 steals, (6-3, Sr.)
2 - Jay Saunders-Omaha South-67, (6-0, Sr.)
3 - Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West-61, (6-1, Jr.)
4 - Hunter Sallis-Millard North-49, (6-4, Jr.)
5 - Saint Thomas-Millard North-47, (6-5, Jr.)
6 - Skyler Wilson-Omaha South-45, (5-11, Sr.)
7 - Jadin Johnson-Millard North-44, (6-3, Jr.)
8 - Max Murrell-Millard North-44, (6-9, Sr.)
9 - Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside-41, (6-0, Soph.)
9 - Justin Sitti-Creighton Prep-41, (6-3, Jr.)
9 - Brendan Buckley-Creighton Prep-41, (6-3, Jr.)
Class A Blocks Leaders:
1 - Max Murrell-Millard North-110 blocks, (6-9, Sr.)
2 - Jonathan Shanklin-Bellevue West-34, (6-8, Sr.)
3 - Denair Dempsey-Papillion LaVista South-38, (6-6 Jr.)
4 - Jasen Green-Millard North-36, (6-7, Soph.)
5 - Denair Dempsey-Papillion LaVista South-38, (6-6 Jr.)
6 - Chandler Meeks-Omaha Westside-19, (6-0, Soph.)
7 - Tethloach Tut-Omaha Central-17, (6-5, Sr.)
8 - Saint Thomas-Millard North-16, (6-5, Jr.)
9 - Tyler Sandoval-Millard North-14, (6-8, Jr.)
10-Drew Christo-Elkhorn-13, (6-4, Jr.)
