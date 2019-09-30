Hastings too much for GICC

AURORA — The Class B, No. 2 Hastings softball team overpowered Grand Island Central Catholic at the Aurora Tri. Monday.

The Tigers had 12 hits with three home runs and two doubles to defeat the Crusaders 12-2.

Ellie McCoy was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a home run, while Sammy Schmidt was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Boston Boucher had the lone hit for the Crusaders, which was a double.

Hastings also defeated Aurora 13-1.

There was no game between GICC and Aurora because of weather.

Hastings 453 0—12 12 0

Grand Island CC 020 X—2 1 4

WP—Douglas. LP—Breckner. 2B—H: McCoy, Molina. GICC: Boucher. HR—HR: McCoy, Schmidt, Schultz.

