The fifth annual Heroes-Hoops-Hope charity basketball game took place Tuesday night at Grand Island Central Catholic, but it’s safe to say that Anthony Ianni’s halftime message stole the show.
Ianni, who works for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, is one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the country. Ianni and Aaron Bly of the Kids & Dreams Foundation partnered to bring Ianni’s message of anti-bullying and autism awareness to students in Nebraska.
“The reason why I got into this was so I could be a leader and a role model for the autism community,” Ianni said. “I never imagined that it would just take off like it has over the last seven years. When Aaron Bly started this event five years ago, I didn’t even hesitate to say yes.
“The fact that I get to come to Central Nebraska and visit a lot of schools and get to play in a game like this is a lot of fun. I don’t get a lot of opportunities to play pick-up basketball anymore because I’m so busy, but I absolutely enjoy it.”
Ianni was diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD), which is on the Autism Spectrum, at the age of 4. Doctors and specialists told Anthony’s parents that he would barely graduate from high school, would never graduate from college or have a shot at being an athlete and would likely live in a group institution with other autistic individuals for his adult life.
Despite bullies, adversity and numerous personal challenges, Ianni’s determination and the support of his family put his life on a different course. Not only did he earn his Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State University in Sociology, but he is the first known athlete with autism to play Big Ten Conference basketball.
Ianni played for legendary Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo and was a part of two Big Ten championship teams, won a league tournament title and was the recipient of the 2011 Tim Bograkos Walk-On Award
and the 2012 Unsung Player Award. He was also a member of MSU’s Final Four team in 2010.
Living just outside of Detroit, Ianni said he’s typically on the road four or five days a week during the school year at various speaking engagements. In the past two years, Ianni has told his story to more than 140,000 students around the country.
“I have such a great love and passion for what I do, I really wouldn’t change it for anything,” Ianni said. “As long as I have that love and passion for what I do, I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I can.”
Ianni said meeting students diagnosed with autism is always the highlight of his travels.
“Whenever they come up to me and introduce themselves and say they have autism, that makes my trip even better because I get to meet someone that is just like me,” Ianni said. “I like to let them know that they’re not alone in their situation — I’ve been there and I’ve done that and I’ve got their back.
“Just hearing other kids’ stories as well and hearing about what they’ve gone through and what they’ve overcome and how our message has given them hope, that’s what my job is all about.”
The Heroes-Hoops-Hope game was created by Bly, whose 15-year-old son, Trae, has autism. After learning of Ianni’s story, Bly said he contacted him and soon after, a three-day run through Nebraska has become part of Ianni’s “Relentless Tour” of speaking engagements.
“The schools have really liked it and we just really take pride in being able to share his message,” Bly said. “It gives people who are on the autism spectrum hope. Our son, Trae, has autism and if we can help other families, that’s what our whole purpose is.”
The Kids & Dreams Foundation provides support to children of all ages and their families dealing with autism, bullying and other challenges faced by today’s children. The foundation serves as a resource for families by providing conferences, camps and other autism and bullying services.
The Heroes-Hoops-Hope game included free-will donations for admission as well as a raffle and T-shirts were sold. The emcee was Doug Duda of ESPN Radio 1460 AM/1550 AM and Hannah Carr, an Operation Shine Camp volunteer, sang the national anthem.
As for the basketball, Team Nebraska — comprised of several former Nebraska football players and Ianni — rallied from a 12-point deficit after three quarters to post a 94-90 victory. Eric Lee and Freedom Akinmoladun led the rally by the former Cornhuskers in the contest where the final three minutes of each quarter was played with a red, white and blue basketball meaning that all point values were doubled.
The Kids & Dreams Team led 57-47 at halftime on the strength of six 3-pointers by Grand Island Senior High boys basketball coach Jeremiah Slough, who played at Hastings College. Former Nebraska-Kearney and Islanders’ standout Brian Dunagan had a big third quarter as his squad went ahead 76-64.
But in the end, Team Nebraska proved to be too much for the Kids & Dreams Team.
“I’m a kid at heart still and I’m a Husker fan, so getting to meet these guys after cheering for them is awesome,” Bly said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.