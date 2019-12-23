2019 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club (and more)

*This is the 44th edition of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. There were 104 Nebraska high school running backs to eclipse the one thousand yard rushing mark this past season.
*Sixty two seniors, thirty juniors, ten sophomores and two freshman reached the magical mark this past season.
*The 11-Man football ranks boasted 48 runners who rushed for over 1000 yards, while 46 Eight Man backs hit the mark, and there were 10 Six-Man players who reached the elite 1000 yard rushing plateau.
*TEN players in Nebraska not only rushed for a 1000 yards, but passed for over a thousand yards as well. They were:: Will Gatzemeyer-BRLD, Paxton Ross of Cambridge, Justis Bader-GI Heartland Lutheran, Tyson Gordon-Omaha Skutt, Shaye Morton-Hartington/Newcastle, Caleb Allen of Ainsworth, Jaxson Kant-Lutheran High NE, Will Lawrence-St. Edward, Tommy Watson-Sioux County and TJ Urban of Millard South.
*A record Ten schools had two one thousand yard rushers. Millard South, Scottsbluff, Waverly, Pierce, Sutton, Garden County, Cross County, Osceola/High Plains, Dundy County/Stratton and Gand Island Heartland Lutheran each had a pair of 1000 yard rushers in 2019.
***Since premiering the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club in 1975, I have verified that 3,648 Nebraska running backs from 405 different high schools rushed for over a thousand yars in a single season.
I have Thousand Yard Rushers who have not only played in the NFL, but are in the NFL Hall of Fame. I have many thousand yarders who not only went on to become high school football coaches, activities directors, principles and superintendents, but also became Division One head football coaches (Scott Frost) and Heisman Trophy Winners.
*2019 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club*
Keaton Van Housen-Osceola/High Plains - 2,283, Sr.*
Trevin Luben-Wahoo - 2,136, Sr*
Jevyon Ducker-Bellevue West - 2,100, Sr.**
Eli Larson-St. Paul - 2,050, Jr.*
Sabastain Harsh-Scottsbluff - 2,014, Sr.*
Jackson Perrien-Sutton - 1,991, Sr.*
Isaiah Harris-Millard South - 1,859, Sr.*
Jase Williams-Burwell - 1,764, Sr.**
Will Gatzemeyer-BRLD - 1,750, Sr.*
Drake Spohr-Elmwood-Murdock - 1,703, Sr.*
Braden Eisenhauer-Bloomfield - 1,682, Sr.*
Nick Halleen-Lincoln Southeast - 1,655, Sr.*
Ryan Lauby-Overton - 1,618, Sr.*
Gabe Conant-Adams Central - 1,617, Sr.**
Cade Wiseman-Sutton - 1,607, Jr.*
Caden Egr-Yutan - 1,600, Jr.
Carson Oestreich-Pierce - 1,575, Sr.*
Quade Myers-Dundy Co/Stratton - 1,573, Soph.*
Jacob Krul-Scottsbluff - 1,571, Sr.
Taylor Wemhoff-Humphrey St. Francis - 1,545, Sr.
Brett Tinker-Pierce - 1,535, Sr.*
Dylan Soule-Osceola/High Plains - 1,523, Sr.*
Tommy Stevens-Ord - 1,521, Jr.
Isaac Noyd-Cross County- 1,514, Jr.
Chesney Stanczyk-Garden County - 1,513, Sr.
Justin Erb-Wakefield - 1,510, Jr.
Jacob Diessner-Spalding Academy - 1,491, Sr.
Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw - 1,483, Soph.
Jacob Hoffman-Plainview - 1,472, Sr.*
Serbando Diaz Dundy Co/Stratton 1,450, Jr.*
Tommy Watson-Sioux County - 1,435, Sr.*
Tyson Gordon-Omaha Skutt- 1,414, Sr.
Dana Hobbs-McCool Junction - 1,414, Sr.
Andrew Bedner-Millard North - 1,411, Sr.
Keithan Stafford-Doniphan/Trumbull - 1,405, Sr.*
Ethan Mullally-North Bend - 1,402, Jr.
Luke Wakehouse-Tekamah-Herman - 1,401, Sr.
Waylon Schneider-Cody-Kilgore - 1,377, Sr.
Pierce Utterback-Hitchcock County - 1,362, Sr.*
Haydon Olds-Minatare - 1,355, Sr.
Clayton Denker-David City - 1,353, Sr.
Will Lawrence-St. Edward - 1,347, Freshman
Davon Brees-Centennial - 1,347, Sr.
Dex Larsen-Blair - 1,329, Jr.*
Eli Hustad-Elkhorn South - 1,307, Sr.
David Reazola-Harvard - 1,300, Sr.*
Carter Seim-Cross County - 1,293, Soph.
Caleb Moural-Aurora - 1,290, Sr.
TJ Urban-Millard South - 1,285, Jr.*
Jaxson Kant-Lutheran High NE - 1,281, Sr.*
Eddie Gonzalez-Minden - 1,276, Sr.*
Miko Maessner-Kearney - 1,264, Sr.*
Dominic Darrah-Palmyra - 1,248, Sr.
Mason Nieman-Waverly - 1,241, Jr.
Wyatt Wagner-CWCE- 1,233, Sr.
David Lilly-Wahoo Neumann - 1,228, Sr.
Rylan Aguallo-Mitchell - 1,223, Sr.
Jaylon Roussell-Omaha Burke - 1,218, Jr.
Elijah Heusinkvelt-Overton - 1,213, Jr.
Nick Sich-Papillion LV South- 1,200, Sr.
Bryce Kitrell-Ashland-Greenwood - 1,197, Sr.*
Romeo White-Santee - 1,190, Soph.
Austin Dormann-Garden County - 1,189, Sr.
Cole Price-Papillion LV - 1,184, Jr.
Paxton Ross-Cambridge - 1,177, Sr.*
Caleb Allen-Ainsworth - 1,164, Jr.
Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge - 1,162, Soph.
Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford - 1,160, Soph.
Reid Korth-Wayne - 1,156 Jr.
Tony Murray-Boys Town - 1,156, Soph.
Jaron Meyer-Oakland-Craig - 1,143, Jr.
Jeffrey Schmeits-Riverside - 1,143, Jr.
Sam Heapy-Medicine Valley - 1,133, Sr.
Rashad Madden-Ralston - 1,128, Soph.
Jackson Ramold-Elkhorn Mt. Michael - 1,120 Sr.
Alex Worthing-Arthur County - 1,117, Jr.
Braden Klover-Southern - 1,104, Sr.*
Aidan Aldana-Nebraska City Lourdes - 1,104 Soph.
Cayden Loomis Deshler - 1,103, Jr.
Brody Nelson-Beatrice - 1,101, Jr.
Derek Gibson-Maxwell - 1,095, Sr.
Corbin Jernigan-McCook - 1,091, Sr.
Cody Wright-North Platte - 1,085, Jr.
Tyler Larby-Atkinson West Holt - 1,083, Jr.
Nolan Belt-Emerson-Hubbard - 1,078, Sr.
Brian Turek-Hemingford - 1,074, Sr.*
Spencer Denaeyer-Mullen - 1,058, Jr.
Jimmy Allen-Crofton - 1,056, Soph.
Colton Stubbs-Eustis-Farnam - 1,045, Freshman
Connor Pohlmeier Plattsmouth - 1,045, Sr.*
Connor Floyd-Sutherland - 1,041, Sr.*
Dylan Vogt-Pender - 1,039, Jr.
Bryce Classen-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - 1,035, Sr.
Tyler Schleeman-Maywood/Hayes Center - 1,023, Sr.
Zane Schawang-Waverly - 1,022, Jr.
Cole Seims-Tri-County - 1,016, Jr.
Colby Coons-Twin Loup - 1,015, Sr.
Eli Macke-Clearwater/Orchard - 1,011, Sr.
Triston Nicks-Wilcox-Hildreth - 1,008, Jr.
Jacob Keiser-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 1,006, Sr.**
Justis Bader-Grand Island Heartland Lutheran - 1,005, Sr.
Quinston Larsen-Grand Island-Heartland Lutheran - 1,002, Jr.
Shaye Morten-Hartington-Newcastle - 1,001, Sr.
Jacob Stoner-Fillmore Central - 1,001, Jr.
(*= 2 time 1000 yard rusher) (**= 3 time 1000 yard rusher)
