There are 46 Nebraska high school thousand yard running backs who will return this fall for their 2020 season. Five of these elite runners will be chasing a third consecutive 1000-yard plus rushing season.
Waverly, Dundy County-Stratton and Cross County all boast a pair of returning 1000 yard rushers. Both Dundy County-Stratton and Cross County compete in the 8-Man ranks, while Waverly plays at the Class B, 11-Man level.
Multi-talented Eli Larson of St. Paul leads the pack of returning 1000-yarders, having compiled 3,616 yards rushing with 56 touchdowns the past three seasons for the Class C-2 Wildcats of head coach Rusty Fuller.
Class A returns a pair of highly skilled thousand yard runners in Millard South quarterback TJ Urban, along with Cole Price of Papillion LaVista, who is spectacular performer with remarkable speed, vision and power.
Many eyes will be also be focused on the return of Clarkson-Leigh’s Tommy McEvoy, an eight-man football phenom who missed all of 2019 with a knee injury. McEvoy, who possesses the entire package on both sides of the ball, already has a Division One offer in hand from South Dakota and has been given strong looks from several other D1 schools.
*2020 Returning 1000 Yard Rushers
(**denotes two-time 1000 yard rusher)
Eli Larson-St. Paul - 2,050, Sr.** (11-Man leader)
Tommy McEvoy-Clarkson-Leigh, 1,708 (8-Man leader)
Cade Wiseman-Sutton - 1,607, Sr.*
Caden Egr-Yutan - 1,600, Sr.
Quade Myers-Dundy Co/Stratton - 1,573, Jr.**
Tommy Stevens-Ord - 1,521, Sr.
Isaac Noyd-Cross County - 1,514, Sr.
Chesney Stanczyk-Garden County - 1,513, Sr.
Justin Erb-Wakefield - 1,510, Sr.
Jacob Diessner-Spalding Academy - 1,491, Sr. (6-Man leader)
Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw - 1,483, Jr.
Serbando Diaz Dundy Co/Stratton 1,450, Sr.**
Ethan Mullally-North Bend - 1,402, Sr.
Haydon Olds-Minatare - 1,355, Sr.
Will Lawrence-St. Edward - 1,347, Sophomore
Dex Larsen-Blair - 1,329, Sr.**
Carter Seim-Cross County - 1,293, Jr.
TJ Urban-Millard South - 1,285, Sr.*
Mason Nieman-Waverly - 1,241, Sr.
Rylan Aguallo-Mitchell - 1,233, Sr.
Elijah Heusinkvelt-Overton - 1,213, Sr.
Romeo White-Santee - 1,190, Jr.
Cole Price-Papillion LV - 1,184, Sr.
Caleb Allen-Ainsworth - 1,164, Jr.
Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge - 1,162, Jr.
Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford - 1,160, Jr.
Reid Korth-Wayne - 1,156 Sr.
Tony Murray-Boys Town - 1,156, Jr.
Jaron Meyer-Oakland-Craig - 1,143, Sr.
Jeffrey Schmeits-Riverside - 1,143, Sr.
Rashad Madden-Ralston - 1,128, Jr.
Alex Worthing-Arthur County - 1,117, Sr.
Aidan Aldana-Nebraska City Lourdes - 1,104 Jr.
Cayden Loomis Deshler - 1,103, Sr.
Brody Nelson-Beatrice - 1,101, Sr.
Cody Wright-North Platte - 1,085, Sr.
Tyler Larby-Atkinson West Holt - 1,083, Sr.
Brian Turek-Hemingford - 1,074, Sr.
Spencer Denaeyer-Mullen - 1,058, Sr.
Colton Stubbs-Eustis-Farnam - 1,045, Soph.
Dylan Vogt-Pender - 1,039, Sr.
Zane Schawang-Waverly - 1,019, Sr.
Cole Seims-Tri-County - 1,016, Sr.
Triston Nicks-Wilcox-Hildreth - 1,008, Sr.
Quinston Larsen-Grand Island-Heartland Lutheran - 1,002, Sr.**
Jacob Stoner-Fillmore Central - 1,001, Sr.
We will break down each one of these returning thousand yarders in the days ahead, as well as spotlighting the returning 1000 yard passing quarterbacks, 1000 yard receivers, and returning 2019 All-State players, each ready for a big 2020 high school football campaign.
Following that, it will time to shine the light on the boys in the trenches as well as the defensive skill players.
Lots of talented athletes to tell you about in the days leading up to opening night 2020, which lands on Friday, August 21st this year.
Have faith high school football fans, for The Holy Season is just 45 days away, and WE WILL play football in Nebraska this Fall.
