Big second and third quarters lift Lawrence-Nelson to 46-20 win over Giltner.

GILTNER NE
Lawrence-Nelson overcame Giltner’s ball control opening quarter to post a Saturday afternoon 46-20 win over the young Hornets.
On a day when this matchup was the “only game in town” (in the state), Lawrence-Nelson rode the crisp running and passing of junior QB Blake Janda in the middle quarters to post the win and even it’s record to 2-2 on the season.
Giltner, certainly could have used the vast talents of their injured thousand yard receiver (2018) Rody Lyon, but still competed well despite the twenty six point loss.
The Hornets, who controlled the first six minutes of the opening quarter, finally ran out of downs at the Lawrence-Nelson 18. Eight plays and four minutes, sixteen seconds later, Raiders wide receiver Trevin Kotinek scooted into the end zone from 10 yards out to give the visitors an 8-0 lead.
Giltner’s ensuing drive stalled out at their own 29, forcing a Lance McKay punt, but it didn’t take long for the Hornets to get their hands on the ball again.
Big Kyle Golay, Lawrence-Nelson’s two-time, 270 pound All-State lineman who was now in that Raider backfield, had trouble holding on to the handoff and coughed up the football on first down. Giltner’s rugged Cole Comstock pounced on the loose football and the Hornets were in business at the Lawrence-Nelson 33 yard line.
Three plays later QB Lance McKay hit sophomore Dakon Wilson with a 19 scoring pass. The point after pass missed, and Giltner trailed only 8-6 with 10:26 remaining in the 2nd quarter.
But it was all Lawrence-Nelson after that during the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the afternoon contest. The Raiders would reel off the next 38 points, extending their lead to 24-6 at the half and 46-6 after three quarters.
The running clock went into effect at the 10:36 mark of the 4th quarter after freshman Tyson Kotinek hit senior Trevor Kotinek for a 36 yard scoring strike.
But Giltner, too proud to allow the running clock to continue for the remainder for the game, sent the game back to regular time when Lance McKay bolted in for a Hornet touchdown from the one yard line with 6:33 left in the 4th stanza.
The Hornets tacked on another score with a little time management magic. Dakon Wilson, who had taken over the signal calling duties, engineered a quick 4 play, 1:38 second drive after the Giltner defense had stuffed Lawrence-Nelson on a 4th and 1 play at the Hornet 29.
Wilson ushered Giltner downfield in a hurry and connected with classmate Connor Craig for a sweet 34 yard touchdown with just 2 seconds remaining on the clock.
Big Kyle Golay led Lawrence-Nelson with 75 yards on 9 carries and made life miserable for Giltner from his nose guard position on defense, causing several Excedrin headaches for Hornet players.
Raiders QB Blake Janda, who rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries and a TD, was also sharp with his aerial game, completing 5 of 7 tosses for 73 yards and a touchdown. WR Trevin Kotinek hauled in 3 of those 5 passes for 49 yards, which included that 36 yard TD reception.
Lance McCay completed 8 of 16 passes for 80 yards for Giltner, then Dakon Wilson took over and completed one of two throws for 34 yards and a score, giving the Hornets a stat line of 9 of 18 passes for 110 yards for the day.
Junior Kyle Frederick was a sparkler at receiver for Gilttner, pulling in six receptions for 62 yards. He was also a force defensively for Coach Chip Bartos.
Lawence-Nelson, who improves 2-2 for the season, returns to Lawrence next Friday to face an always tough Kenesaw squad, while Giltner, who remains winless at 0-5, will travel to Blue Hill to face the salty 3-1 Bobcats next Friday.
……………………….……...1...….2……3……4……..F
Lawrence-Nelson (2-2).....8…...16…..14.….8…….46
Giltner (0-5).......................0…….6…....0…..14.......20
1st Qtr………………………………………………………………………..LN…G
LN..Trevin Kotinek 10 run……………………….PAT-Blake Janda run….8….0...(0:41)
2nd Qtr.
G....Dakon Wilson 19 pass from Lance McCay.PAT-pass failed………..8….6...(10:26)
LN..Blake Janda 1 run…………………………...PAT-Janda run.....…….16…6...(7:12)
LN..Trevor Biltoft 29 pass from Janda…PAT-Janda to Cody Buscher…24...6…(0:02)
3rd Qtr.
LN..Kyle Golay 15 run…………...PAT-Janda to Trevor Kotinek…….…..32...6...(5:30)
LN..Trevin Kotinek 3 jet sweep………………….PAT-pass failed…….....38...6...(1:41)
4th Qtr.
LN...Tr. Kotinek 36 pass from Tyson Kotinek..PAT-Krayton Kucera run 46...6..(10:36)
G…..Lance McCay 1 run………………………...PAT-McCay to Wilson...46..14..(6:33)
G…..Connor Craig 34 pass from Wilson……….PATrun failed…………..46..20..(0:04)
