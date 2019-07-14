One more dominant performance capped off a dominant championship run by Best Machining Sunday.
A 12-0 victory in three innings over Chaos in the championship game earned Best Machining the trophy of the Grand Island Girls ABCDD Softball League’s 19-and-under division at the Veterans Athletic Sports Complex.
Best Machining entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and went undefeated while outscoring its five opponents by a combined margin of 62-7.
“It’s unbelievable,” Best Machining coach Kelley Rodriguez said. “They’ve worked so hard this entire season. A lot of these girls I’ve had since they were 14, and now they’re 19.
“We added a few new players here and there, and they all got along great. This season was so easy and fun. It’s awesome to be the first champions on these fields.”
Best Machining made the league’s first 19-and-under championship game at its new home at the Veterans Complex a quick one.
Holly Williams limited Chaos to one hit – an infield single by Emma Myers in the top of the first inning – while striking out the final five of the 11 batters that she faced.
“The key to success for my pitching is always hitting my spots,” said Williams, a Grand Island Senior High
graduate who will play in next week’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star doubleheader. “Drop, rise, change-up – all of those are a good mix, which with a good team like this I can hit.”
Rodriguez said Best Machining is blessed with pitching depth. Besides Williams, Jordan Gydesen and Anastasia Ostrander also pitched during the tournament.
While Williams and the defense were shutting Chaos out, Best Machining’s offense got going right away.
Megan Freeman led off with a triple. Even though she was thrown out at home trying to score on an error, that seemed to set the tone for a four-hit first inning.
Williams helped her own cause with a two-run double. She finished 2 for 2 with a walk and four RBIs.
With Chaos facing the pressure of needing to win to force a second game, Best Machining was looking to add to that pressure by jumping ahead early.
“A lot of us didn’t want to play the second game,” Williams said. “We were like, let’s come out, let’s kick it, we want to win this first game.”
Kaylee Hempel made it 3-0 with an RBI infield single in the second inning, and then things fell apart for Chaos in the third.
“We put runs up there and keeping running and running those bases,” Rodriguez said. “It really gets into their head. There was no way we wanted to play two games. We wanted to get in their head and let them know that we were going to win from the get-go.”
Best Machining ended the game by scoring nine runs on three hits, nine walks and a hit batter.
While many of the players had been on the team before, Williams was a new addition.
“I’m going to college (at Northwest Kansas Tech) in the fall, so I wanted to do a little bit of pitching before I go off,” Williams said. “It was a really good experience for me.
“This (championship) means a lot to all of us. We all worked really hard this season for this. I think it took all of us playing as a team. We all had our ups and downs this weekend, but we all came back as winners. This weekend was pretty amazing for us.”
And the team sports a championship family connection on the coaching staff.
“My son, Jesse Janulewicz, helped out so much,” Rodriguez said. “He’s the one who is a character and gets them going and is so crazy. Without him, we couldn’t have done it.”
After the team had fared well in previous years, Rodriguez said she thought this could be the year that the team broke through and won a championship.
“Last year we finished fourth,” she said. “Two years ago, we had it where there was an upper bracket and a bottom bracket, and we won the bottom bracket.
“But it’s better to win it all.”
Chaos 000—0 1 2
Best Machining 219—12 9 0
WP—Williams. LP—Spiehs. 2B—BM, Williams. 3B—BM, Freeman.