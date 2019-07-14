Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA AFFECTING HALL COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA. * AT 7:45 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * AT 11.0 FEET...AT 11 FEET THE LEFT BANK OVERFLOWS, AND WATER FLOODS LOWLANDS AND COUNTRY ROADS. &&