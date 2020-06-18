Home Federal swept by Kearney Runza
KEARNEY — The Home Federal legion baseball team was swept by Kearney Runza to open the season.
The Grand Island seniors fell by scores by 17-2 in five innings in the first game, then dropped a 3-0 decision in the second game in Kearney.
Kearney took it to Home Federal in the opener by scoring nine runs in the opening inning. The Grand Island pitching staff gave up 13 hits with three extra base hits.
Jake Zeckser had the lone hit for Home Federal, while Zack Kissack and Matt Jurgensmier each scored runs for Grand Island.
A three-run fifth helped Kearney pull out the second win of the night.
Jaden Jurgensmier took the loss despite giving up only one hit. Rans Sanders was 1 for 3 with a double for Grand Island.
Game One
Home Federal 002 00—0 1 4
Kearney Runza 953 0X—17 13 1
WP-Casper. LP-Johnson. 2B - K: Casper, Stroh. 3B - K: Richter.
Game Two
Home Federal (0-2) 000 000 0—0 4 1
Kearney Runza 000 030 X—3 1 1
WP — Worley. LP — Jurgensmier. 2B — HF: Sanders
Early deficit too much for U-Save to overcome
BOELUS — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team fell behind early and never recovered.
Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus scored two runs in the opening inning, which was enough to give U-Save a 2-1 loss to open the season.
The Grand Island seniors did score a run on Beau Walker RBI single that scored Braedon Aguilar in the seventh.
Ernesto Martinez and Ariel Hernandez each had a single to lead the offense.
USave Pharmacy 000 000 1—1 2 1
DCB 200 000 X—2 3 0
WP—Boersen. LP—Asche.
Tom Dinsdale falls to DCB in opener
BOELUS — Three pitchers combined on a no-hitter as Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus opened its season with a 6-1 victory over Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive Thursday night.
Winning pitcher Boston Caspersen pitched four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking four before leaving the game with a 6-0 lead. Kolby Gorecki pitched 2/3 of an inning and Bryce Gorecki closed with 2 1/3 innings, including four strikeouts for D-C-B.
Kellen Fries and Tanner Simdorn each had a hit and two RBIs to lead D-C-B at the plate. Kolby Gorecki also drove in a run.
Tom Dinsdale Automotive drew eight walks, but left 10 runners on base, striking out 12 times. Hunter Jensen, who scored his team’s lone run on a wild pitch, and Evan Kleint each drew a pair of walks for the Grand Island juniors.
Caiden Rath was strong in relief for Dinsdale Automotive, pitching three scoreless innings. The left-hander struck out three, walked three and allowed one hit.
Tom Dinsdale 000 010 0—1 0 1
DCB 023 100 X—6 4 0
WP-Caspersen. LP-Seyler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.