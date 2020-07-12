Home Federal falls to Millard North
HASTINGS — Home Federal dropped a 9-1 decision to Millard North in Hastings Sunday.
The Grand Island seniors were outhit 10-3 and had five errors in the contest.
Mike Buhrman was 1 for 3 with a RBI that brought home Braden Wenzl.
Millard North 030 021 3—9 10 1
Home Federal 000 200 0—1 3 5
WP—Donahoe. LP—Kissack. 2B—MN: Blakestad.
Five Points Bank splits with Fremont
The Five Points Bank baseball team earned a split with Fremont Sunday at Ryder Park.
The Grand Island juniors dropped the opener 12-3 in six innings. Fremont scored six runs in the fourth inning to take control. The game was called in the sixth inning due the mercy-rule.
Carson Leiting had the lone hit for Five Points and also had a RBI that brought home Tyler Fay.
Five Points captured the second game when Brayden Lee singled in the eighth inning to score two runs to win 4-3.
Fay led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a RBI and a double.
Game One
Fremont 100 623—12 7 2
Five Points Bank 003 000—3 1 1
WP—NA. LP— Kuusela. 2B—F: Mueller.
Game Two
Fremont 110 000 01—3 6 1
Five Points Bank 001 001 02—2 5 4
WP—Brockmeier. LP—NA. 2B—FPB: Fay.
Dinsdale Automotive falls in Clash championship
LINCOLN — Four errors by Dinsdale Automotive led to five unearned runs as Omaha Ultimate Baseball Academy beat the Grand Island juniors 9-6 Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Capital City Clash at Sherman Field.
Evan Kleint was 2 for 2 with a double and a walk and Austin Payne was 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead Dinsdale Automotive’s hitting attack. Evan Gydesen had two RBIs, while Jack Kenna and Cole Thorne each drove in a run for Grand Island (8-11).
The loss snapped a season-best five-game winning streak for Dinsdale Automotive, which advanced to the Clash title game with a 4-0 start in the tournament. Grand Island is next scheduled to host St. Paul at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ryder Park.
Dinsdale Automotive (8-11) 110 110 2—6 7 4
Omaha UBA 105 012 x—9 8 0
W—Ungar. L—Cervantes. 2B—DA: Kleint; Omaha UBA: Ungar.
