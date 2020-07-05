FILE PHOTO: Baseball

PIERRE, S.D. — The Hastings Sodbusters jumped on Pierre early and didn’t let up.

The Sodbusters jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings during a 14-3 victory over the Trappers Sunday.

Hastings had 12 hits in the contest with three different batters connecting on two hits. Grand Island Senior High standout Cole Evans was 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Will Richardson was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Darek Bornemeier was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

The Sodbuster pitching staff of Jay Alvarez, Evans Hendricks and Christian Colmenares combined to strikeout 10 batters and gave up seven hits in the win.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments