PIERRE, S.D. — The Hastings Sodbusters jumped on Pierre early and didn’t let up.
The Sodbusters jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings during a 14-3 victory over the Trappers Sunday.
Hastings had 12 hits in the contest with three different batters connecting on two hits. Grand Island Senior High standout Cole Evans was 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Will Richardson was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Darek Bornemeier was 2 for 4 with a RBI.
The Sodbuster pitching staff of Jay Alvarez, Evans Hendricks and Christian Colmenares combined to strikeout 10 batters and gave up seven hits in the win.
