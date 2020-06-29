COLUMBUS — The Home Federal baseball team earned a sweep on the road over Columbus Monday.
The Grand Island seniors won the first game 6-2, then took a 2-1 victory in the second game.
In the first game, Home Federal scored four runs in the second inning to take control. Sam Hartman was 4 for 4, while Carson Cahoy was 2 for 4 with a home run and Jake Zeckser was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Alex Hinken was 2 for 4 with a RBI.
Jaden Jurgensmier earned the victory by giving up seven hits and two runs, both of which came in the seventh inning.
In the second game, Home Federal managed only three hits, but a two-run third inning was enough to get the job done.
Matt Jurgensmier was 1 for 1 with a RBI to lead the offense. Ace McKinnis pitched a complete game by giving up only one hit, which was a home run, and had three strikeouts.
Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said he was pleased with the pitching.
“We had great pitching today,” Wells said. “They attacked the strike zone every well. And our defense helped them out with only one on the day. When we do that, we’re going to be a good team.”
Home Federal will be back at home Tuesday, hosting a doubleheader with Hastings at 5 p.m. at Ryder Park.
