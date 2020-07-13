HASTINGS — Hastings Sodbusters co-owner/general manager Scott Galusha had a good idea of what he would get from Casey Burnham and Cole Evans this summer.
He’d already seen them play throughout their baseball careers and coached them when they were freshmen at Grand Island Senior High.
“Those are my guys,” Galusha said. “I’ve known those guys for a long time, and I trust them. They’re doing everything you could ever ask. They’re playing hard, they’re being good leaders and they’re being really smart baseball players. That’s been fun to watch.
“It’s been extra fun for me to see them at this level. I’ve seen them at the freshman level in high school and seen them grow and turn into the kind of baseball players that they are. It’s not just them, but those guys are special to me because I’ve known them a long time.”
While Galusha had high expectations for the former Islanders, they may very well be exceeding them while carrying two of the hottest wood bats early in this Expedition League season.
As a leadoff hitter, Burnham is second in the league with a .388 batting average while Evans is ninth (.340). Evans sits tied for second in the home run standings (4), including a rare one at Duncan Field.
Burnham also has a league-high 15 stolen bases, which is a point of concern from a joking Evans, who usually bats third.
“(It’s) just like old times,” Evans said. “I hate it because he’s always stealing and I’ve got to take pitches that I don’t want to.
“But he’s doing him, so it works out.”
It has been working well for Burnham, who easily sits atop the Expedition League’s on-base percentage leaders (.563) while making the fifth most plate appearances (71).
The reunion with Evans is working out well from Burnham’s point of view.
“It’s nice,” he said. “I know that if I get on base, I’ve got a good chance of scoring with Cole hitting behind me. He’s a great hitter. He knows how to hit with runners in scoring position, so my job at the top of the lineup is to get on base. I know the meat of our order is going to bring me in most of the time.”
Both players are happy just to get regular at bats again.
Burnham started all 12 games that he played during his sophomore season at Kansas before the coronavirus pandemic closed down college sports. The center fielder hit .265.
“It was just a bummer,” Burnham said of the season’s premature end. “I just wanted to play baseball again. Since we get to play, I’m just trying to get as many reps as possible so I’m ready to go in the fall.”
Evans went 0 for 12 as a freshman at Creighton before electing to transfer to Parkland College, a junior college in Champaign, Illinois, following the end of the season.
He said “just getting at bats” was his main goal for his Expedition League experience.
“I’m pretty fortunate getting to play,” he said. “A lot of college baseball players aren’t playing any baseball this summer. Just seeing good pitching and seeing the ball and getting live at bats (is important).”
Evans’ versatility makes it easy to keep his bat in the lineup. He’s played in the outfield, at first base and at third base while even seeing some relief pitching duty.
“That’s one of the best tools that I have is that I can play anywhere,” he said. “As long as I’m in the lineup and swinging it, I’ll play anywhere in the field.”
Burnham is in his second season with the Sodbusters.
“It’s pretty much the same, just easier travel this year with only six teams,” he said. “We don’t have to make any 10-hour drives this summer.”
A long 8-game road trip seemed to turn things around for Hastings. After going 1-4 during a season opening home stand, the Sodbusters have gone 8-4, including 5-3 on the road swing. That put them into a tie with Fremont atop the Clark Division standings entering back-to-back off days Monday and Tuesday.
“We got off to a slow start in the first home stand, and we just told each other to relax when we go on the road,” Burnham said. “We started to trust each other and started to build some team chemistry. I think that road trip was big. We got to know each other a little bit more, and I think we’re going to build on that and get on a roll here.”
Evans agreed.
“I think it just brought us together,” he said. “We spent two days together before we rolled out the first game. We didn’t even know everybody’s name. Now, it’s definitely a lot closer group of guys, and we’ve all got each other’s backs. It shows on the field.”
