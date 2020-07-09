HASTINGS – A pair of former Grand Island Senior High and Home Federal standouts made a strong first impression on new Hastings Sodbusters coach JM Kelly Thursday.
Casey Burnham and Cole Evans reached base safely in eight out of 10 plate appearances and combined for five runs and four RBIs to key the Sodbusters’ 7-4 victory over Souris Valley.
Burnham also stole four bases to torment the Sabre Dogs and give Hastings a win to start an 8-game home stand following on the heels of an 8-game road swing.
Evans said it was just a matter of time before the offense started clicking for the Sodbusters.
“Everybody took three months off (due to the college season being shut down),” he said. “Pitchers can get better, and they can throw harder.
“But hitters can’t simulate a live at bat. There’s nothing like it. You come out here, it’s just something you have to get used to and get back into the swing of things. I think we’re definitely getting there.”
Burnham has been especially hot at the plate, carrying a .410 average at the lead-off spot with a .579 on-base percentage.
“Obviously I think it’s just getting back into the swing of things,” he said. “I think (after) three or four months off (it) took a while to get our timing back. But now we have a few (at bats) in us, and I think we’re getting more comfortable.”
The outfielders from Grand Island both agreed that the recent road trip hit at the right time after the team went 1-4 in a season-opening home stand.
“Once we got on the road, we kind of got into more hitters’ ballpark,” Burnham said. “We just started to see the ball better and trusted each other. Bats got some momentum and we just started rolling.”
Evans said: “I think honestly that road trip was a great thing for this team. Playing eight games on the road with the same guys, we really grew. Team comradery is definitely at a whole other level, and that helps us play better on the field.”
Kelly got his first look at the Sodbusters (7-7) after taking over for former coach Bill Clay, who resigned during the road trip due to concerns about travelling with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing.
He observed during the game while co-owner/general manager Scott Galusha handled the coaching duties, just like he did after Clay’s departure on the road trip.
“(Kelly) came up (Wednesday), watched the game with (co-owner) Bryan (Frew) and talked about some kids,” Galusha said. “I visited with him a whole bunch on the phone, and then today I wanted to be here to coach and just let him get to know the kids a little bit because it’s a long road.
“I’m going to grudgingly turn the keys over to him.”
Galusha said the Sodbusters will be in good hands.
“We didn’t just grab a guy off the street,” he said. “JM is not an old guy like me, but he knows what he’s doing. He coaches at the junior college level (and) has been really successful there as a recruiter. He was going to be head coach in our league with the Casper Horseheads, but they weren’t able to play.
“When we knew we had an opening, we called a couple guys that both Bryan and I knew, and it just wasn’t the right situation. JM said he’d be more than happy to do it and has done it before.”
Souris Valley used a pair of triples to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Hastings starter Jeremy Schneider (Northeast CC).
But the Sodbusters’ Grand Island connection paid off to help the hosts take a 4-3 lead by the end of the second inning.
Evans doubled on a shot that bounced off of third base to drive in a pair of runs, including Burnham. That keyed a three-run second inning after Evans singled home Burnham in the first.
Evans finished 3 for 4 with a walk, four RBIs and a run. Burnham went 2 for 3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch while scoring four times.
Evans trails only Burnham on the Sodbusters with a .385 batting average, leads the team in home runs (3) and is tied for the lead in RBIs (10).
Galusha said the offense as a whole is showing its potential.
“When we put this roster together, we thought we could hit,” he said. “We surely struggled out of the gate. That was a lot of rust, and it was frustrating to see other teams hop out of it a little quicker than us.
“But on that road trip we started to have some fun, started relaxing a little bit and one through nine are hitting the ball really well.”
Souris Valley (6-7) only managed one run after the first inning against three Hastings pitchers. Reese Dutton (Heartland CC) tossed three scoreless innings to pick up the save and has yet to give up an earned run over 12 innings of work this season.
The teams conclude their two-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m.
