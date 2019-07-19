CHICAGO — Linebacker Mohamed Barry understands what it means to be a college football player at Nebraska.
For Barry, it means playing hard for the youngsters out there watching. He’s a senior, but he still remembers growing up in Grayson, Georgia. Those memories are why he wants to be a good example for the young Husker fans out there.
“I want to give them the best version of me everytime I play in front of them,” Barry said Thursday at Big Ten Media Days. “I remember being a young kid in Georgia, the entire county watching the Georgia Bulldogs play.
“I wanted to be a running back back then, so everything Knowshawn Moreno did, I was doing also.”
Moreno was a running back at Georgia who rushed for 2,734 in just two years at Georgia in 2008 and 2009. Barry hasn’t forgotten what watching Moreno meant to him, and he wants those young Husker fans to think of him in the same way.
“I know what those young kids are looking for and I know how we impact them so much,” Barry said. “I want to give them the best version of me so when I talk, when I play, I know they’re looking at that.”
Barry had 112 tackles with two sacks a year ago with 11 tackles for losses. He wants more of everything this year, including defending the pass better and forcing turnovers. Barry was credited with one pass defended last year but didn’t force any fumbles.
“I impact the play as much as I can,” he said. “What I want to do for the team and help us win those games is get better at pass coverage and make those interceptions, make those plays, create turnovers and lock down in pass coverage as well.”
The coaching staff has stressed forcing turnovers, and Barry wants to do that too.
“If I make 112 tackles, that means I had 112 opportunities at a minimum to make a turnovers,” Barry said. “So that’s one thing I want to stress this year.”
But in the long run, those statistics don’t matter to Barry. He has other things on his mind.
“Whatever it takes to get us to Indianapolis,” he said. “That’s what matters. If you think about stats, it slows you down. You don’t know what play you’re going to make on any given down. I’m just going hard, I’m trying to make a play. If it’s going to be a sack, then it’s a sack. If it’s a TFL, so be it. Yet I am thinking TFL, I am thinking sacks, I am thinking turnover every play.”
It helps Barry to have Barrett Ruud back as the linebackers coach and Erik Chinander as defensive coordinator. This is the first time Ruud has had the same defensive coaches two years in a row.
As a freshman, Mark Banker was the defensive coordinator. His sophomore season, Bob Diaco took over that job.
Barry is thrilled to have Chinander back for a second year.
“It feels so great. I can’t even stress to you,” Barry said. “I just feel so comfortable. Watching film I can finally analyse myself. What are you thinking? Why are you doing this? I just critique myself. That’s how you get better from year one to year two.”
Not only is Barry comfortable with the coaching staff, but he’s also comfortable with his teammates doing one of the things he likes to do the most.
And that’s talking about football.
“I mean we’re at lunch and we’re talking about football. We’ve watched film for like three hours and we still have an appetite for football,” Barry said. “I think that is the difference between our team now and before. I think we have everyone on the team for the most part has prioritized football, and that’s what matters.”
Now when the Husker defense watches film, the players see the mistakes they made a year ago and know how to correct them.
“That’s a great thing when you know every mistake you made and how easy it was to make the right decision, that means you’ve become smarter,” Barry said. “When I watch the film or the DBs or the linebackers, we’re looking at stuff like, ‘Why did you do that? What’s wrong with you?’”
There were plenty of those plays last year. Two games — a close loss to Northwestern and overtime and a blowout loss at Michigan — were particularly upsetting.
The Huskers led Northwestern by 10 points in the fourth quarter but let it slide away.
“Whatever we didn’t do last year, I promise you we’ll do it this year,” Barry said of that game.
The Huskers were blitzed by Michigan 56-10. It really wasn’t even that close, and that still eats at Barry.
“I don’t care how big or talented your team is, that game should have never happened,” Barry said. “We beat ourselves in that game and I know we’re way better than we showed. I honestly hate watching that game.”
The Huskers don’t play Michigan in the regular season this year, and Barry said he doesn’t have the Northwestern game marked on his calendar either.
“It’s not a cliche when I say every game we play we try to bring it,” Barry said. “Every game, we’re going to give them the respect they deserve. We’re going to treat them like they’re the best team in college football.”