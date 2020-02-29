OMAHA — Aurora battled, but Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt was just too much in the B-1 district final.
The Skyhawks started with a 13-2 run and were never really threatened during a 72-58 win over the Huskies Saturday at Skutt
Skutt upped its lead to 33-16 at the break. Aurora did fight back to within 55-45 in the fourth quarter and forced the Skyhawks into a timeout.
But Skutt ralled off the next eight points to take control.
Tyson Gordon led four Skyhawks in double figures with 20 points, while Luke Skar chipped in 18.
Nate Boerkircher paced the Huskies with 18 points, while Jameson Herzberg added 11.
Aurora ends its season at 12-13.
Aurora (12-13) 5 11 23 19—58
Skutt (23-0) 14 19 17 22—72
AURORA—Boerkircher 18, Herzberg 11, Nachtigal 8, Callazo 6, Bell 7, Mourel 5, Ramaekers 2, Shaw 1.
SKUTT—Gordon 20, Skar 18, Merfield 14, Fletcher 11, Bertucci 3, Mullin 3, Mcmeen 2, Carbullido 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.