OMAHA — Aurora battled, but Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt was just too much in the B-1 district final.

The Skyhawks started with a 13-2 run and were never really threatened during a 72-58 win over the Huskies Saturday at Skutt

Skutt upped its lead to 33-16 at the break. Aurora did fight back to within 55-45 in the fourth quarter and forced the Skyhawks into a timeout.

But Skutt ralled off the next eight points to take control.

Tyson Gordon led four Skyhawks in double figures with 20 points, while Luke Skar chipped in 18.

Nate Boerkircher paced the Huskies with 18 points, while Jameson Herzberg added 11.

Aurora ends its season at 12-13.

Aurora (12-13) 5 11 23 19—58

Skutt (23-0) 14 19 17 22—72

AURORA—Boerkircher 18, Herzberg 11, Nachtigal 8, Callazo 6, Bell 7, Mourel 5, Ramaekers 2, Shaw 1.

SKUTT—Gordon 20, Skar 18, Merfield 14, Fletcher 11, Bertucci 3, Mullin 3, Mcmeen 2, Carbullido 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments