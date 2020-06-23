A History of Nebraska High School Big 10 Conference Football Playoffs

The Big Ten Conference, formed in 1945, was one of Nebraska high schools biggest name athletic conferences for 35 years running. It was Nebraska’s outstate link to Class A sports, a conference that included two divisions of five schools each.
The Conference setup looked like this and did not change one time in 35 years;
*BIG TEN WEST*---*BIG TEN EAST*
Alliance-----------------Columbus
Kearney-----------------Hastings
McCook-----------------Fremont
North Platte-----------Grand Island
Scottsbluff--------------Norfolk
And why was the Big Ten Conference so huge back in the day and not the Omaha metro or Lincoln area conferences? There were very few conferences that I recall in either Omaha or Lincoln back in my day in the early 1960s.
Omaha had an “inner city” league, as did Lincoln, but the Omaha Metro Conference did not debut until 1964, which meant the Big Ten was Big Stuff from 1945 until at least ‘64.
Lincoln finally became involved in the statewide football picture when the Trans-Nebraska Conference was formed in 1965 and there was an Eastern I-80 Conference I also remember existing in the early ‘60s.
The Trans-Nebraska included Lincoln SE, Lincoln NE, Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Hastings and North Platte. The Eastern I-80 also included the four Lincoln schools plus Millard, Papillion and Ralston.
Anyway, on to a history of the BIG TEN football championship games.
*ALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS*
(* denotes home team)
1945 - *Scottsbluff 45-12 Grand Island
1946 - McCook 7-0 *Fremont
1947 - Grand Island 20-0 *North Platte
1948 - *Grand Island 41-0 Alliance
1949 - *North Platte 20-7 Fremont
1950 - *Grand Island 33-0 McCook
1951 - Fremont 28-6 *Scottsbluff
1952 - Scottsbluff 26-0 *Grand Island
1953 - Grand Island 40-0 *McCook
1954 - *Grand Island 38-14 *North Platte
1955 - Grand Island 41-13 *Scottsbluff
1956 - McCook 3-0 *Hastings
1957 - *Scottsbluff 28-6 Grand Island
1958 - Scottsbluff 28-0 *Columbus
1959 - *Scottsbluff 14-13 Norfolk
1960 - McCook 15-13 *Hastings
1961 - *North Platte 12-0 Hastings
1962 - North Platte 14-13 *Hastings
1963 - *Scottsbluff 19-14 Grand Island
1964 - *Columbus 27-6 North Platte
1965 - *Kearney 28-6 Grand Island
1966 - *Fremont 43-0 Scottsbluff
1967 - *Kearney 28-6 Grand Island
1968 - *Fremont 20-20 (tie) Scottsbluff
1969 - Fremont 65-14 *McCook
1970 - *Fremont 53-7 Scottsbluff
1971 - Columbus 27-13 *North Platte
1972 - *Fremont 28-7 Kearney
1973 - *North Platte 25-14 Grand Island
1974 - North Platte 16-0 Columbus
1975 - Fremont 20-0 *Kearney
1976 - North Platte 16-14 *Columbus
1977 - Norfolk 24-8 *Kearney
1978 - *Fremont 26-10 Kearney
1979 - Hastings 21-3 *North Platte
35 Games Played: East 18-17 West
Most Championships - Fremont 8
Most Championships - East - Fremont 8. West - Scottsbluff/North Platte 6 each
Most Championship Appearances - Grand Island - 12
Most Championship Appearances - East-Grand Island - 12, West-Scottsbluff/NP-11
Best Record in Championship Appearances - Fremont 8-3
And…..here is a wrap up of the very first Big 10 championship game;
*1945 - Scottsbluff 45-12 Grand Island (Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd in Scottsbluff)
Scottsbluff scoring-Gerald Ferguson (HB) led Bluffs 4 TDs (1, 1, 26 runs, 40 punt return), Harry Guzman-26 run, Verle Crock TD pass from Gerald Ferguson.
Grand Island scoring-Alan Dunn 2 run, Sam Huston 40 INT return.
Scottsbluff trailed Grand Island 12-7 until midway in the third quarter when the Bearcats, according to AP story, unleashed their “point and a half per minute ground attack”, resulting in a six touchdown rally to get the win over a “speedy Third City eleven.”
Scottsbluff, who outyarded the Islanders 301-198, ended the 1945 season undefeated, averaging 29 points per game.
The Starting Lineups for the very first Big 10 Conference Championship game:
Scottsbluff……………………Grand Island
LE - McWilliams……………..Horstman
LT - Evans…………………...Simpson
LG - Backer………………….Langley
C ---Lacomer………………...Martin
RG - Meltenbarger……….....Bick
RT - Nelson………………….Muha
RE - Joyce…………………..Wilson
QB - Wray……………………Huston (Sam)
LH - Ferguson (Gerald)........Post
RH - Crook………………….Vandegrift
FB - Guzman (Harry)...........Dunn (Alan)
Attendance was approximately 3,500 and played under clear skies with a chilling wind.
*Scottsbluff ended the 1945 season tied with Gothenburg and Boys Town for the Class A #1 slot in the Journal-Star, finishing with a 10-0-1 record. Bluffs only blemish was a 7-7 tie with Ralph Beechner’s Lincoln (High) squad.
