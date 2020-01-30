Jed Walford scored a game-high 37 points off the bench to lead Northwest to its first appearance in the Central Conference Tournament since 2012 with a 75-58 home-court victory over second-seeded Lexington Thursday night.
Walford scored 18 points in the second quarter alone and 25 in the first half as the third-seeded Vikings led 45-32 at the intermission. The 6-foot junior guard hit 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and was 19 of 21 at the free-throw line.
“I like coming off the bench, honestly. I just try to bring a lot of energy to pump my teammates up,” Walford said. “Once I get going, it feels like my teammates get going and it seems to have a trickle-down effect.”
Northwest coach Chip Bahe agreed.
“The kids feed off Jed and he plays with no fear and that’s what makes watching him fun and helps our team excel,” Bahe said. “I like what Jed is giving us off the bench right now. He played a heck of a ballgame.”
Walford’s 18-point second quarter featured two slashing drives to the basket, two 3-pointers and an 8-of-9 performance at the foul line. Although he was limited to one 3-pointer in the second half, Walford was still 9 of 10 on free throws in the final 9:12 of the game.
“I was just getting really comfortable on the offensive end,” Walford said. “My teammates just told me to keep attacking and I was able to draw some fouls. Lexington was really getting frustrated, which helped us a little bit.”
Tyler Hageman and Sean Juengst added 10 points apiece for the Vikings (11-7), who established their largest lead of the night at 75-55 with 1:24 on a Hageman layup. Colby Hayes finished with nine points and six assists for Northwest, which shot 52.3% (23 of 44) from the floor.
Dau Mach scored 17 points and Dylan Richman finished with 16 for Lexington (11-5). The Minutemen played without senior Nick Saiz, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, but wasn’t in uniform for the semifinal matchup.
The Vikings will next face Adams Central in Saturday’s 6 p.m. boys title game at Northwest.
“It feels really good,” Walford said. “I told the guys when we got into the locker room that we’ve still got one more to go. Adams Central is a really good team and I think it will be a lot of fun.”
Northwest is bidding to win its first conference tournament title since 2012. The Vikings also hosted that year.
“We’re excited,” Bahe said. “It’s a chance to play Adams Central and it’s going to be a fun game. If our girls can win (Thursday), we’d host a boy-girl doubleheader for conference championships, which would be great for our school and the community.
“I’m excited for the kids. They deserve this and they’ve worked awfully hard. We keep saying we’re going to get better and I think we are.”
Northwest 75, Lexington 58
NORTHWEST (11-7)
Janky 2-6 1-2 7, Hayes 4-8 0-0 9, Hageman 4-8 2-2 10, Brandt 1-1 0-0 2, Juengst 5-7 0-0 10, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Walford 7-12 19-21 37, Winton 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bangs 0-0 0-0 0, Kaminski 0-0 0-0 0, Buhrman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 22-25 75.
LEXINGTON (11-5)
Mach 6-11 3-6 17, Carpenter 3-8 1-2 7, Richman 5-8 4-6 16, Dominguez 2-5 0-0 4, Young 1-2 2-2 5, Friedrichsen 4-8 0-0 9, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Converse 0-0 0-0 0, West 0-1 0-0 0, Scharff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 10-16 58.
Northwest 18 27 18 12—75
Lexington 19 13 16 10—58
3-point goals—Northwest 7-16 (Janky 2-3, Hayes 1-5, Juengst 0-1, Walford 4-7), Lexington 6-13 (Mach 2-4, Carpenter 0-2, Richman 2-3, Young 1-2, Friedrichsen 1-2, Stewart 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Northwest 24 (Hageman 6), Lexington 26 (Carpenter 7). Assists—Northwest 13 (Hayes 6), Lexington 11 (Richman 3, Dominguez 3). Turnovers—Northwest 11, Lexington 16. Total fouls—Northwest 20, Lexington 19. Technicals—Lexington bench. A—NA.
Adams Central 52, Aurora 41
Trailing 36-35 with six minutes to play, Class C-1 No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Adams Central responded with a 12-0 run on its way to a 52-41 victory over Aurora in Thursday’s first Central Conference Tournament semifinal at Northwest.
Coach Zac Foster said the Patriots increased their defensive intensity with the game on the line. Adams Central forced six turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“We talked about it at halftime and we were better in the third quarter, but it really amped up down the stretch,” Foster said. “We just played harder, competed better and tried to have collective pride, defensively.
“Our kids just seemed to kind of have a feel for the moment there in the fourth quarter and raised their level.”
Cam Foster scored 18 points and Tyler Slechta finished with 10 points for Adams Central (16-1). The Patriots advanced to play Northwest in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game on the Vikings’ home floor.
Nate Boerkircher had 16 points and Kaleb Moural scored 13 for Aurora (6-11). Boerkircher, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored his team’s first seven points to give the Huskies an early 7-2 lead.
“We tried to adjust our zone a little bit because Aurora was cutting guys and we had to compact our zone a little bit,” Zach Foster said. “Aurora had a great game plan early and it felt like they had a hundred and-ones.
“Their plan was really, really good, but credit to our kids and our coaches for making the adjustments, the kids executed and we were kind of able to take Boerkircher away a little bit as the game wore on.”
While disappointed with his team’s offensive execution in the final six minutes, Aurora coach Tom Leininger said he was pleased that the game was competitive. Adams Central had defeated the Huskies 57-34 back on Dec. 5 in the season opener.
“At the beginning of the year, we just weren’t ready for that — I told the kids, we could have played them 10 times and they would’ve beat us every time,” Leininger said. “Adams Central is kind of a seasoned ball team and we’re not, losing five seniors last year. So that first weekend, we weren’t really ready to play.
“We have just gotten better as the year has gone on. I don’t think that there’s any doubt that we have improved a lot since the first weekend of the season and I think this performance shows that.”
Adams Central 52, Aurora 41
AURORA (6-11)
Moural 5-6 2-4 13, Herzberg 1-7 0-0 3, Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Boerkircher 5-9 6-9 16, Nachtigal 2-6 0-0 4, Collazo 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Ramaekers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-31 8-13 41.
ADAMS CENTRAL (16-1)
Slechta 2-5 5-5 10, Bohlen 1-5 1-1 4, Boelhower 3-6 2-2 9, Foster 6-12 5-8 18, Lipovsky 0-1 1-2 1, Niemeyer 2-7 1-2 7, Vonderfecht 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lancaster 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 15-38 15-20 52.
Aurora 13 11 7 10—41
Adams Central 14 11 9 18—52
3-point goals—Aurora 3-13 (Moural 1-1, Herzberg 1-6, Bell 1-1, Boerkircher 0-2, Nachtigal 0-3), AC 7-18 (Slechta 1-4, Bohlen 1-5, Boelhower 1-2, Foster 1-2, Lipovsky 0-1, Niemyer 2-2, Lancaster 1-2). Fouled out—Moural. Rebounds—Aurora 22 (Nachtigal 7), AC 21 (Slechta 6). Assists—Aurora 5 (Herzberg 2), AC 8 (Slechta 3, Lipovsky 3). Turnovers—Aurora 17, AC 8. Total fouls—Aurora 16, AC 13. Technicals—None. A—NA.
