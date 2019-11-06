In “Remember veterans every day of the year,” a column in Monday’s paper, Emelia Richling, a Northwest High School sophomore, put into words beyond description her feelings. The Hall County Hero Flights are unprecedented to my knowledge by any other community and surrounding area. Ten flights of hero veterans thus far, with one more in the making, is a true accomplishment that Emelia reflected in her article. More important, perhaps, is how it has affected the youths participating, such as the Northwest High School band that has been a part of the homecoming occasion on every event. The youths are the ones to perpetuate the remembering and honoring of those who are serving, those who have served, and those who can serve no more. Hats off to Emelia and all the youths who have been a part of the successful Hall County Hero Flights.
Secondly, the composting facility being developed by Andrew Woitaszewski — I recently took the time to visit the compost site. I was amazed at the effort and technology that Andrew is putting into this venture.
JBS is a large part of the business community of Grand Island. It is serving a 150-mile radius in the ag world, processing 5,000 head of livestock per day. At a weight of 1,300 pounds, with prices of $1.08-$1.10, this equals roughly $7,000,000 per day spread out in the area. This along with employing 3,000 employees is a great asset to the community, not to mention the associated spending.
What are they to do with the offal? Over the past 30 years, they have made great strides and are planning on a $95 million expenditure to continue the modernization.
Currently, they are taking nearly dry, nearly odor-free paunch material to the composting site. That’s just the start. Wood chips from the State Fair, cardboard from the landfill and ash from the city electrical plant all become involved. The combination of these materials produces nearly odor-free fertilizer that area farmers are going to be able to use to start the cycle all over. Mr. Woitaszewski has a 90-day proving period that is nearing the end. He has invited local individuals, neighbors, surrounding county officials to view and smell the site. I encourage you to make the trip before you form an opinion. Siting near the landfill is an excellent location to be considered. A county board supervisor asked me if I would I live within a mile of this facility. My remark was, “I already do. It may be a live produced product, but it is the same product.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.