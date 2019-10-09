Dear people of Grand Island and Nebraska,
I wanted to take the time to say thank you for your hospitality during the Harvest of Harmony Parade and band competition. We are from Wyoming and with the Cheyenne East High School band.
We apparently were the only band from outside Nebraska. We were made to feel so welcome. The Nebraska bands cheered and encouraged our band.
I personally was wearing a Cheyenne East High School T-shirt and a man on the parade route (in Husker red) shouted out a greeting and yelled “Welcome to Nebraska!” The people at the hotel, restaurants, and on the parade route and stands were so friendly and welcoming.
I have heard that Nebraskans are known to be friendly, and you proved it.
Come to Cheyenne and march in the Frontier Days parade. We would love to have you.
It is often said in Wyoming that we are “How America used to be” in all the good ways. I think that can surely be said about Nebraska. You are appreciated.
Congratulations on a great event! We hope to see you next year.
Rick Fermelia
Cheyenne, Wyoming
