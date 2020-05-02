Mr. Kosmicki with the April 27 Letter to the Editor in The Grand Island Independent must be suffering from cabin fever. He missed a very important quote by one of our forefathers.
“The Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who are not.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Diana Baxter
2222 Forrest St.
