We feel it necessary to respond to Bob Lathen’s Dec. 4 letter to the editor in regard to tax increment financing. It would be nice if Mr. Lathen understood the real economics of a TIF awarded project. His criticism of those who have successfully gone through the entire application process and been awarded a TIF contract to grow the Grand Island community illustrates that he is clueless of the entire process.
We would encourage him to find a project that is beneficial to the Grand Island community, secure the financing for the project, assume the risk for the potential failure of the project, provide for all the infrastructure of the project and accept the criticism for asking for a public/private partnership that will provide employment for workers, real estate taxes for our city and a viable asset to the Grand Island community for years into the future.
We would suggest that Mr. Lathen then not ask for TIF in the project he chooses. If he needs TIF assistance, we would suggest, he has done something wrong with the way he runs his business.
