I have written on this topic previously. I feel compelled to do so again.
As all subscribers to the Grand Island Independent know, nearly all the national news articles are provided by the Associated Press (AP). Previously, I had complained that well over 90% of these articles clearly evidence a bias against our president, Donald J. Trump. I believed that the Independent was doing a disservice to their subscribers knowing full well that the AP articles are less than truthful.
I had hoped that the Independent would do something to correct this deficiency. This has not happened. In fact it keeps getting worse every day.
Since the Mueller report was released to the public back in April of this year, I have made an effort to carefully read all the AP articles that reference President Trump that I possibly can. Sadly, I have not read a single AP article that was complimentary to President Trump in any way. Each and every AP article I have read have been biased against Donald Trump. Most have been total misrepresentations of reality. Many have been total lies. When these articles have proven to be false, there has never been any retraction of the false information reported.
The Sept. 27 front page article, first word “Whistleblower,” is full of misrepresentation of the facts, lies of omission, and irresponsible accusation. Additionally, the AP article printed on page 7A, “Trump condemns religious persecution...”, attempts to demonize the president for simply wanting to offer some protection to Christians attempting to flee hostile Islamic states. This is simply ridiculous.
I would not be at all surprised to see a front page AP article entitled, “Trump Burned Sheryl’s She-Shed” in the coming weeks. It really has become that ridiculous!
I would like to see the Independent discontinue printing articles provided by the Associated Press. I doubt this will happen. At the very least, to be honest with people who take the time to read this newspaper, a disclaimer should be printed with each AP article stating that the Independent has no way of knowing whether or not what is contained in the AP article is truthful or reflective of objective reality in any way.
