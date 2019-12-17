The Wreaths Across America committee for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery wishes to thank everyone who helped make this project possible. There were many individuals, organizations and businesses that helped.

We reached our goal of placing 1,200 wreaths on the graves in the cemetery. Unfortunately, we did not realize that the 1,200 count did not include the flat headstones in the cemetery. Flags were placed at each headstone that did not have a wreath.

Thanks go out to Tom and Sue Pirnie and Tammie Dimmit for scouring Grand Island for enough flags to make this happen. We will be taking an actual count of the graves in the cemetery once the weather warms and will definitely have enough wreaths for the entire cemetery next year.

Thanks again to everyone for your support.

La Vonne Catron, Billie Herron and Tammie Dimmit

The Wreaths Across America Committee for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments