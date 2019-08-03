Wreaths Across America is a national program with the goal of placing a wreath on each veteran’s grave across the nation. Grand Island Express and VFW Auxiliary 1347 are partnering in this program to place wreaths on the grave sites in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery. This program allows participants to sponsor wreaths to be placed on the graves and takes place at noon on Dec. 14. There are 1,700 grave sites at the cemetery here in Grand Island, so we need help in purchasing the wreaths. In previous years, the Veterans Home has taken the lead in this project and with the home now in Kearney, we want to make sure it continues.
Each wreath costs $15 and can be purchased on the Wreaths Across America website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To access our fundraising group, sign into the website; click on Menu in the upper right corner; click on Search Location/groups. Click on participating locations and enter NE0015 to pull up and click on Grand Island Express/Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Click on Sponsor; click on sponsor wreaths. Decide how many wreaths you wish to sponsor. Click on review sponsorship and follow directions to purchase wreaths. Wreaths can also be purchased by sending a check to GI Express /Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 2122, Grand Island. Be sure to earmark the check for the wreaths. For any questions, call Mandee Lade at GI Express at (308) 398-8548 or La Vonne Catron at (308) 382-2663. We hope to be able to place wreaths on every gravesite in the cemetery.