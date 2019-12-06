The Wreaths Across America committee for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery would like to thank the people of Grand Island and surrounding communities. Due to your generosity, we were able to raise enough donations to place a wreath on every gravesite in the cemetery. The Wreaths Across America ceremony for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 in Memorial Hall at the United Veterans Club at 1914 W. Capital Ave. We will go to the cemetery on the corner of Capital and Webb Road immediately following to lay the wreaths. If you are planning to help lay the wreaths, we ask that you follow the steps below in order to keep the wreath laying as organized and dignified as possible.
— Form at least four lines behind the truck at the cemetery. Someone will be there to assist in getting people lined up.
— Someone will hand you three wreaths from the box of wreaths.
— Take your wreath to a gravesite, straighten the bow, stand in front of the grave, state the veteran’s name and thank him/her for their service.
— Return to the end of a line to get another set of wreaths.
We hope everyone who participates in this ceremony finds it a very meaningful experience.
