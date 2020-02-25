It appears that over the past few days we are being bombarded with articles about Legislative Bill 627. This bill will protect gay or transgender employees in the workplace. I feel it should not be enacted into law.
LB627 sounds good, and what person wouldn’t want everyone treated with fairness, love and respect. But, these laws go much deeper. For example, most states have potential laws before the legislature that deal with equality. Most “Equality Bills” would modify the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibited discrimination based on race, gender, color, religion, age, disability, ethnicity, etc., and add sexual orientation and gender identification as a protected class in federal anti-discrimination law.
These new laws, if enacted could force schools (public and private), to obey policies on unisex bathrooms, transgender women playing in girls athletics, etc. Churches, could be required to hire those that do not agree with their beliefs, or may have to provide insurance that allows abortions, etc. Hospitals, may have to allow/forbid procedures that are against their policies or beliefs. Doctors and nurses would also be in this category. Businesses, and others, may be required to hire employees to equalize their work force, or to do work, or provide services for these who may disagree.
This bill will recognize chosen gender, instead of biological sex as law. Any non-compliance can be punishable by fines, jail, or loss of your job.
I want everyone, including those who may be in a discriminated category, to be able to work and be treated with fairness and respect. I want a government that protects my speech, so that I am able to articulate my feelings toward a group or individual that I may disagree, without being charged with a hate crime, which may have punitive and compensatory damages.
Larry Johnson
Pleasanton
