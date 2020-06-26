I would like to know why Hall County Park hasn’t been open yet for camping. Morman Island has been open for a while now. Wouldn’t this be income for the county?
Is there a reason our county supervisors don’t even have it on their agenda? I know they are busy, but I really think it’s time we start opening it up. Even the playgrounds are still closed off.
