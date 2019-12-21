Now that the House has voted to impeach the president of the United States, why did Rep. Adrian Smith vote against the two resolutions to impeach Donald J. Trump? I am very disappointed he failed to stand up to Trump and vote to support me as a constituent in the 3rd Congressional District to defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
When I was sworn into the U.S. Army, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the USA. I took the same oath when I was sworn in as a postmaster at Grand Island.
Our Founding Fathers wrote the impeachment articles into the Constitution to protect the integrity of this great nation. Our current president, Donald Trump, has obstructed evidence to the House Intelligence Committee and bribed a foreign head of state to gather dirt on his political opponent for his own gain. In addition, he has withheld critical foreign aid in the amount of approximately $390 million in the face of Russian forces who are engaged in war against Ukraine. This conduct is unforgivable for any human being, but especially the president of the United States.
Why is Rep. Smith still supporting this person? I challenge him to give me an honest answer to my questions.
