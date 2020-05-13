It finally happened — Grand Island, Neb., was on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning. The reporter was standing in front of the JBS plant. He said Grand Island has more coronavirus cases per capita than any place in the U.S.
Why isn’t it shut down like other meatpacking plants and everything is disinfected and all filters are replaced? In other plants the worker is temped. If there is a fever, they are sent home.
Write or call Nebraska representatives and see what is being done.
