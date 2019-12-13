Community means different things to different people, but for us living in St. Paul and surrounding communities, we feel it means “people who share common beliefs, interests and a sense of belonging and pride in their community.”
Not so very long ago, Howard County Medical Center announced the intention to build a “Community Health and Wellness Center.” This was such great news for our community. We envisioned a bigger, better wellness center with more opportunities to improve our health, educational classes and even more exercise classes.
We wonder ... what happened to the new Community Health and Wellness Center? No one seems to know.
Not so very long ago, our community suffered the loss of a long-established, greatly admired health care professional. This was not great news for our community. We wonder what caused our highly-respected health care provider to depart without talking to his longtime patients, families and friends of St. Paul. No one seems to know.
Not so very long ago, Howard County Medical Center announced they were taking over management of the Wellness Institute. That was not great news for our community. It no longer offers health-related seminars open to the public or provides a qualified, health care professional who can assist us with our individual exercise/fitness program and goals.
We wonder ... isn’t our health and wellness a primary goal for our community? No one seems to know.
(Letter also had signatures from 60 other people)
