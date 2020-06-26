I was in Sam’s Club today. First of all, I appreciate the workers wearing masks and sanitizing carts. But people are just plain stupid and uncaring about others. Wear a mask, please, I don’t want to get sick and when your loved one gets this virus, maybe you’ll think twice.

So if you don’t wear a mask and you get sick, don’t complain when you have to home school or can’t get back to whatever normal was, like going to church and being with your friends, or just simply hugging someone.

