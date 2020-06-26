I was in Sam’s Club today. First of all, I appreciate the workers wearing masks and sanitizing carts. But people are just plain stupid and uncaring about others. Wear a mask, please, I don’t want to get sick and when your loved one gets this virus, maybe you’ll think twice.
So if you don’t wear a mask and you get sick, don’t complain when you have to home school or can’t get back to whatever normal was, like going to church and being with your friends, or just simply hugging someone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.