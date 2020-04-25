Thursday’s report said there are 664 cases of COVID-19 in Hall County and the mayor says it’s going to get worse over the next two weeks. I have come to the conclusion that the situation we find ourselves in is not dissimilar to bull riding. You climb onto the bull in the chute. You tie yourself to an animal that you have no control over. Then you have someone open the chute and the ride begins. Now, it might be a short go or you might stay on the full eight seconds. Either way, there’s a distinct possibility that you are going to break something.
Now, if JBS had shut down two weeks ago for two weeks and then evaluated the situation, perhaps Grand Island wouldn’t be in the condition it finds itself in today. The company chose to shut its plant in Greeley, but decided that a semi-rural area such as our community was better equipped to deal with a devastating virus than the medical community of the greater Denver area. Doesn’t seem like a decision that had the best interests of Grand Island in mind.
At this point, like the bull rider, we’re out of the chute and the only question is how bad we will get hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.