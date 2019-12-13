Teddy Roosevelt spoke often about the failures of subservient citizens. Democracy only works with a well-informed public that practices critical thinking skills. Ignorance and passivity kill democracy.
Take a lie big enough, and repeat that lie often enough, and it will take the shape of the gospel truth
The only things that matter are who makes the rules, and to whose benefit do those rules redound. Everything else is meaningless.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” — John Kenneth Galbraith
The loss of middle class is mirrored in commerce. How much more can the working class taxpayer be burdened by trickle-down economics?
Let’s also not forget the role of vulture capitalism in the decline of the mall and chain stores in general.
Example: Shopko in Wisconsin, where a hedge fund bought the company, loaded it up with debt, and then couldn’t find a buyer, so it had to liquidate hundreds of stores.
And then watch your property taxes rise because more of the tax base falls onto your home value versus the stores that are now closed.
In the 21st century, with big data, both government and business know the mind of the people far better than they can know it themselves, and can spot and divert, or quash a consensus before it has any chance to reach mental maturity.
“Seventy-five years ago, Americans rose to the challenge of vanquishing tyranny overseas,” economist Paul Volcker wrote months before he died. “We joined with our allies, keenly recognizing the need to defend and sustain our hard-won democratic freedoms. Today’s generation faces a different but equally existential test. How we respond will determine the future of our own democracy and, ultimately, of the planet itself.”
