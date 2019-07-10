This conversation took place in the White House: The president was bragging about winning seats in the Senate after last fall’s election. Sen. Chuck Schumer replied, “When the president brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he’s in real trouble.” What Schumer was implying is that these states are ruby red and will vote Republican no matter who is running.
Putting party before policy and catching fish in a barrel is nothing to brag about. It takes an informed and intelligent decision to put country before party. This creates a problem because learning is hard and clever memes on Facebook are easy.
It’s no secret that Nebraska glows red on an electoral map. Nebraskans like to be known as hard-working, salt-of-the-earth people. Are we willing to work hard to form a government that makes us proud? Or will we let a cartoon decide that we’re nothing to brag about?