This letter is about some people who gave up on God. We all need to get back with God.

God said if a group of people all wanted the same thing, then he would take care of it. We need to get a TV program to tell the people to pray on the same day and same time and have somebody on the TV show lead the prayer and ask God for forgiveness to stop this deadly virus that is killing many people plus making many people sick.

We must get back with God. We need God for everything.

