Recently I read an article titled “Was Trump call with Ukraine ‘perfect’?” I was a little bit taken aback by how many of our elected officials thought that the actions of our president were no big deal. The elected officials were from the GOP, which is or should be irrelevant, because we are all Americans and should be concerned about the truth. I understand that people are wanting to defend the president, but when the issue is one of national security, it should supersede any allegiance to whatever political party you are affiliated with. Otherwise, we have no law and order.
We have a law in this country that forbids any government official from seeking assistance from a foreign government to violate our election process in exchange for military aid. This is defined as a “quid pro quo” but in layman’s terms is akin to extortion or bribery. If the circumstances of this impeachment process are truthful and the president violated federal law, the only question you have to ask yourself is, “Is it better to be a good party member or is it better to be a good American?” It’s a question we will all need to answer, maybe sooner than we think.
