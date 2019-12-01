A couple of weeks ago I was shopping at the north Walmart store and had a problem with the self-checkout machine. I looked around but couldn’t find a clerk to help me.

Behind me in line were two beautiful young women with a darling little girl. I suggested they go to another checkout station because this would probably take a while to fix.

One of the women pulled a card from her pocket and put it in the machine. I assumed she was a Walmart employee, but, no, she was another customer. She ran her debit/credit card through my machine and paid for my stuff — $55! I tried to repay her with cash, but she refused it and said I should use the money for gifts for my grandkids.

I failed to get the name of this sweet woman, but I want her to know that her kindness has been paid forward.

There are so many good people in the world, and I am happy that I got to meet two of them.

Thank you, ladies. You made my day.

Corinne Newman

Central City

