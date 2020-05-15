I’m writing this in hopes that someone with some degree of influence may read it. I have asthma and I’m older. I take care of a gentleman with severe congestive heart failure. He was on hospice in 2006 and given less than six months to live. Needless to say, he’s a walking miracle. My granddaughter has trisomy18, and my mother is old. We are all high risk for COVID-19.
My question is, how long are we expected to remain under “house arrest”? We do not even have access to N95 masks, and those cute little cloth ones are worthless.
I want to emphasize that fact for everyone who thinks they are being protected by wearing a scarf. If it’s not an N95 mask, it serves very little purpose. That false sense of security can prove deadly for vulnerable individuals.
Not everyone has someone to do their shopping, and postal delivery leaves much to be desired. It’s not feasible to continue this shutdown at the cost of irreparable damage to the economy and the country in general. Some effort needs to be put forth to protect high-risk individuals. In the least, the public needs access to proper PPE.
To prevent hoarding, perhaps medical doctors could write scripts for N95s for high-risk patients. After our hospitals are stocked, the plan will probably be to send 3M masks abroad, because unfortunately, high-risk citizens are not being given a second thought in this pandemic. Look no further than what New York did to its nursing home residents.
This virus isn’t going away. Sadly, that’s another misconception many have. We don’t need EIP checks. We need the means to live our lives, leave our homes and be protected. I’m mortified that the vulnerable are being thrown to the wolves in this crisis.
Karen Sweatman
804 W. 13th St.
