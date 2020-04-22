I support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County Board of Commissioners.

I had the pleasure of working with Karen 30 years ago. She had an amazing work ethic and a lot of common sense years ago and today. I watch the news, and Karen always votes very conservative and looks out for the Hall County taxpayers. I live on a fixed income, and it is very important to me not to have my taxes increased.

Vote to re-elect Karen Bredthauer. You won’t go wrong.

