Todd Morgan was my first boss 35 or so years ago. I have known Todd for a long time and we have always kept in touch. Todd is a great leader and mentor. He successfully completed many years on the Grand Island Fire Department, achieving captain status. He had the respect of all his peers and is enjoying a well-deserved retirement.
Most of us would have said that is enough. Not Mr. Morgan. A true entrepreneur, he developed and launched a brand new business — Sparky’s Wing & Dippin’ Sauce. As he began to present the sauce, it became more and more popular. Todd and Fae bought a food trailer and promoted Sparky’s, turning it into an award-winning sauce.
I can’t think of a better candidate to make good decisions to distribute funds for Hall County. Please give Todd Morgan your vote for Hall County commissioner, District 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.