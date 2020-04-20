Todd Morgan was my first boss 35 or so years ago. I have known Todd for a long time and we have always kept in touch. Todd is a great leader and mentor. He successfully completed many years on the Grand Island Fire Department, achieving captain status. He had the respect of all his peers and is enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Most of us would have said that is enough. Not Mr. Morgan. A true entrepreneur, he developed and launched a brand new business — Sparky’s Wing & Dippin’ Sauce. As he began to present the sauce, it became more and more popular. Todd and Fae bought a food trailer and promoted Sparky’s, turning it into an award-winning sauce.

I can’t think of a better candidate to make good decisions to distribute funds for Hall County. Please give Todd Morgan your vote for Hall County commissioner, District 2.

