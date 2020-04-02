In 2012, country-of-origin labeling (COOL) was put in place. Basically, it put a label on meat, informing the consumer where the meat was raised and processed. In 2015, it was repealed when the WTO threatened the U.S. with tariffs. Labeling is what gave American farmers and ranchers a fair market value for their product, allowing the consumer the information they need to make an informed choice about their meat source.
Americans buy beef in the store that is stamped “USDA.” All that means, is that the meat was packaged in America. It’s possible that the meat in the grocery stores could have been raised, sold, slaughtered and packaged in Canada, Mexico or Africa, brought into the U.S. and than repackaged and stamped with “USDA” on it. Consumers have no idea which meat is from the U.S. Today’s consumers should be able to demand that they know where their meat is raised and harvested. We know where we get our blueberries from, so why can’t we know where we get our meat from? Without COOL, consumers have no idea, especially with today’s global crisis. Who wants more imports?
We have tried to get our senators and representatives to fight for COOL, but to no avail. Our only hope is the voice of the people.
The cattle industry is the No. 1 agriculture producer in America. When it comes to cattle, it is a 5 x’s money multiplier in the local communities before it leave. It is vital to our economy and small-town America to fight the packer monopoly that has taken over. The four largest packers account for 73% of all beef slaughter capacity in the U.S. This monopoly gives very little freedom to our ranchers and farmers when it comes to selling their product.
Would you, for your family, rather buy beef raised in Canada, Mexico or Africa (where the proper sanitary standards and quality feed are not emphasized) or enjoy America-grown true USA beef? Wouldn’t you like to be able to have the choice?
I hope I have raised your concern level about this subject. As we approach an election year, please find out what priority your candidate places on country-of-origin labeling. Are they really a friend to Nebraska agriculture?
