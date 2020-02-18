Volunteers are needed Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery to help remove and dismantle the wreaths that were placed there for Wreaths Across America. The wire frames will be taken to Kramer’s for recycling and the branches will be taken for composting. Thanks to Gary Quandt for helping with this part of the project.
If you have wire cutters, please bring them. A long rod or broom stick will help when picking up the wreaths. Several wreaths can be looped over the rod at a time to make pickup faster.
Also, I went to the cemetery last Saturday to remove the flags that had been placed at grave sites along with the wreaths. All 280 of the 12 by 18 inch flags had been removed. If you have information as to who removed those flags, please let me know. The flags belong to the Veterans Club and we would like them returned.
If you have any questions about the wreath removal or the missing flags, please call me at 382-2663.
La Vonne Catron
4115 Texas Ave.
