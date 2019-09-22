Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop event where individuals and families are able to receive a wide variety of immediate, on-site services and support for unmet needs. Some of these include: health and dental care, housing resources, veterans services, employment and education assistance and more.
We are in need of a lot of volunteers to make this event successful. Please go to the website: hopeharborgi.org/projecthomelessconnect to sign up for this event. You will be making a positive different in people’s lives. Thank you!
This event will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. in Grand Island.
