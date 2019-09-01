Welcome Nebraska State Fair exhibitors and visitors! For the 10th year, Grand Island will welcome the Nebraska State Fair exhibitors, entertainers and hundreds of thousands of visitors to our community.
The chamber is proud to have coordinated the State Fair Volunteer Program since its move to Grand Island; what began as a way to ensure the fairgrounds and community were prepared for the 2010 fair. With the guidance and support of two strong community leaders — Lynn Cronk and Densel Rasmussen (now deceased) — the “Can Do Committee” was formed.
The hundreds of generous, committed volunteers show up every year. They are proud of their community and eager to ensure visitors to Grand Island have a positive experience. These volunteers showcase all that is great about our community. Rain or shine, the “yellow shirt brigade” is welcoming, assisting, and helping make the fair experience (and time in Grand Island) enjoyable.
A loud shout-out to Courtney Lierman, the chamber’s program and volunteer coordinator, who manages the 800 volunteers (providing 17,000 hours of service) assisting at the fair.
Our sincere appreciation to the other sponsors of the Nebraska State Fair Volunteer Program – Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair Foundation, Economic Development Corporation and the Nebraska State Fair.
Our immense gratitude to Principal — for 10 years they have dedicated a loaned executive to serve as a co-volunteer coordinator(s). Principal’s commitment to the community is unmatched.
As the chamber turns our focus toward other priorities, primarily workforce and talent attraction for the community, we do so with a sense of pride and knowledge that our award-winning Volunteer Program has contributed to the great success of the Nebraska State Fair.
Thank you, volunteers. You make the Nebraska State Fair experience and our visitors’ time in Grand Island so special for so many.