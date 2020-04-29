Stupid is my favorite word. Why you ask? Because people don’t take things seriously. Not everyone, but there are a few who don’t take this virus seriously.

I was at a local garden center Monday. I was wearing a mask, I was social distancing, I was trying to be careful. This is what I encountered: one employee not wearing a mask, not social distancing, plus eating a pastry while walking around.

There were also several other people not being cautious. This is stupid. I do care if you get sick, but I care even more that me and my family don’t. Please be careful so we can get through this.

Bea Fiala

3548 Hillside Drive

Tags

Load comments