This is a response to Bill Thorngren’s Nov. 7 Letter to the Editor in The Grand Island Independent in regard to the timetable of the redevelopment of the Grand Island Veterans Home facility. Please know that the redevelopment team is actively in negotiations with the state of Nebraska to establish a proper plan and a proper timetable for this important project.
It is our desire that these negotiations can be finalized in the near future.
