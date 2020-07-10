The purchase of the former Grand Island Veterans Home land and buildings is anticipated to be completed on July 15.
The flags that were respectfully placed at the veterans home for many years have been removed and placed for storage at the United Veterans Club. This action was taken to preserve the flags as we move through the renovation process.
A special thank you to Mike Ponte and his team for providing this honorable service.
