I urge all my fellow veterans to support the effort to make the current Veterans Home Cemetery into a State Veterans Cemetery.

This would be a step in the right direction for uses for the former veterans home property. I urge all veterans to write a letter supporting LB911. The hearing for this bill in the Legislature is Jan. 30.

Bob Lathen

2521 Park Drive

