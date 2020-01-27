I urge all my fellow veterans to support the effort to make the current Veterans Home Cemetery into a State Veterans Cemetery.
This would be a step in the right direction for uses for the former veterans home property. I urge all veterans to write a letter supporting LB911. The hearing for this bill in the Legislature is Jan. 30.
Bob Lathen
2521 Park Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.